Dakar NOLA Settles Into a Permanent Home on Magazine Street

Chef Serigne Mbaye’s much anticipated restaurant opens Wednesday, and it will carry the name of the pop-up series he and business partner, Effie Richardson, produced, Dakar NOLA.

The 28-year-old chef, born in Harlem and raised in Senegal, made waves with a pop-up that explored the West African diaspora in Louisiana and landed Mbaye on the James Beard short list for Emerging Chef last June. Now in his own space, celebrities and culinary friends showed up in force—I shared a table with Willem Dafoe (more about that later)—and chefs Nina Compton and Melissa Martin were all smiles for Mbaye and the front and back of house fully BIPOC team.

Mbaye knows New Orleans is the right place for his first restaurant. “There is a deep connection between Senegal and New Orleans,” he says. “Through Dakar NOLA I am starting the conversation of this story for many who don’t know the history.”