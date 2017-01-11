This NOLA Breakfast Spot Is Putting Oreo Pudding Into Donuts

New Orleans has never had a shortage of breakfast foods: Brunch and the Bloody Mary are the city’s best friends, while last month’s Beignet Fest was a reminder of exactly how delicious our morning staple can be. But insane, over-the-top donuts (plus some of the city’s best cold brew)? It took DISTRICT’s debut in 2013 and its daily creations, like Black Cherry Coconut and NOLA Cream, to start opening our eyes to that side of the morning.

The donut shop has now added to its line-up a riff on one of our favorite childhood desserts to the menu. Reminiscent of Mississippi Mud Pie, the donut is piped full of "dirt cream": a mixture of whipped cream, cream cheese, pastry cream, and cookie crumbles. The pastry is then dunked in glaze, topped with more cookie crumbles, and finished with, of course, gummy worms. Watch the video above to see the dirty donut get made.