An Epic Celebration of Fried Chicken Is Coming to New Orleans This Week

Is there any dish quite as unifying as fried chicken? It’s the ultimate comfort food that spans cultures and palates, along with techniques and styles—not to mention it’s just downright delicious.

Locals celebrate the dish year-round as part of our iconic culinary scene, but all that goodness will be on special display at this year's sixth annual National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans from September 30 to October 1 along the New Orleans Lakefront.

The National Fried Chicken Festival is bringing it this year. More than 50 restaurants will showcase their specialties, including new and returning local favorites like Southerners, Sun Chong, Morrow’s, and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. Attendees with dietary restrictions aren’t left out of the fun either, so look out for Bluu Herbs vegan chicken sandwich, vegan wings from Soule’ Cafe, tofu options at Ponko Chicken, and myriad dietary restriction-friendly options from Pick Your Side Chicks.