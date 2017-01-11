What's Cookin' at the First Fried Chicken Festival

Ever wonder why it’s taken so long to have a festival dedicated to fried chicken? Us too.

But hallelujah, the wait is over! The inaugural Fried Chicken Festival will roll into Lafayette Square from 11am-8pm this Sunday, with all of the delicious, savory, flaky goodness you’d expect (and have been dreaming of).

More than 20 restaurants will serve up their takes on fried chicken, including McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’, Crêpes à la Cart, Nana G’s, and Lil’ Dizzy’s Café. If strolling with a plate of fried food is just too much multitasking for you, grab a seat for a battle of birds and witness which restaurant will soon have the longest line." The contest for best fried chicken will be judged by local and national food writers, bloggers, and critics -- but we’ve got the inside scoop, too.