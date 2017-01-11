Food & Drink

What's Cookin' at the First Fried Chicken Festival

Fried chicken
Jason Allen/Thrillist

Ever wonder why it’s taken so long to have a festival dedicated to fried chicken? Us too.

But hallelujah, the wait is over! The inaugural Fried Chicken Festival will roll into Lafayette Square from 11am-8pm this Sunday, with all of the delicious, savory, flaky goodness you’d expect (and have been dreaming of).

More than 20 restaurants will serve up their takes on fried chicken, including McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’, Crêpes à la Cart, Nana G’s, and Lil’ Dizzy’s Café. If strolling with a plate of fried food is just too much multitasking for you, grab a seat for a battle of birds and witness which restaurant will soon have the longest line." The contest for best fried chicken will be judged by local and national food writers, bloggers, and critics -- but we’ve got the inside scoop, too.  

fried chicken
Freedom_Studio/Shutterstock

Bring your appetite and get in on the action at the fried chicken wing eating contest. If you’d rather observe competitive eating/gluttony, you can still partake in activities by dancing to local music (because no festival would be complete without music). Enjoy sets by John Boutte, Sweet Crude, Tank & the Bangas, and Brass-A-Holics, then dance off all that food with DJ Mannie Fresh.

The Fried Chicken Festival is free, but make sure to bring a wad of bills and a big appetite. After all, we’ve gotta make sure that a celebration of fried meat becomes an annual event.

Jessica Lipsky

