NOLA Chefs Share What You Should Be Buying at the City's Amazing Latin Markets

It’s just basic table banter in New Orleans to talk restaurants, chefs, and dining during any (or every) meal. If there are cooks at the table, the conversation can quickly turn to cooking gadgets (Spiralizer anyone?) and ingredients -- specifically where to find this spice or that rice -- that are elusive, unique, and exotic.

By now, most local food fanatics have hit Hong Kong Market on the Westbank to get fish sauce or fresh, locally grown herbs (they have purple and green shiso!), rice noodles, and more for recreating pho. They’ve likely meandered out to Metairie’s International Market to shop through the store’s enormous stash of Indian foods (frozen and shelf-stable), spices, curry pastes, and chutneys to do an at-home feast. Yet, there are new flavors on the culinary scene that have become the subject of some serious table talk.