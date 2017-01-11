Everything You Need to Eat at New Orleans' Po-Boy Festival

Smoked fried chicken thigh po-boy

Simone’s Market

Owner Simone Reggie admits to being excited and “a little nervous” ahead of her Po-Boy Festival debut. The fest will also be the city’s first taste of Simone’s Market, which is due to open on Oak St this fall. The chicken thighs will first be smoked, then fried and served with homemade slaw and pickled peppers for $8.

“This is a way for customers to get a sneak peek at what we will be offering,” Reggie said. “We are very excited for our executive chef, Ashley Roussel, to give the community a little taste of what’s to come.”