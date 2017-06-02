The Best Breakfasts in New Orleans

When it comes to the most important meal of the day, New Orleans is better known for its jazz brunches than traditional breakfasts. But in recent years, more places have started serving some delicious, decadent morning meals, from a fried chicken Benedict to a green eggs & ham sandwich. So whether you’re an early riser or stumbling out of a 24/7 bar, here are your best options for breaking your fast in the Big Easy.
Riccobono’s Panola St. Café
Uptown/Carrollton
What you're getting: A three egg omelette
If you’re looking to start the day with a hearty, lumberjack-style breakfast, Panola St. is the place you should be headed. Overstuffed triple egg omelettes, huge stacks of pancakes, Belgian waffles, and generous Benedicts are the hallmark here. And hey, if you want liver and onions, you can get that, too.
The Camellia Grill
Uptown/Carrollton
What you're getting: The Breakfast Cheeseburger
In a notable food city with few actual diner-style restaurants, The Camellia Grill is the one to beat. Whether you want a chili-cheese omelette or a flat top griddled breakfast cheeseburger, it’s all served with a smile.
Elizabeth’s
Bywater
What you're getting: A Breakfast Po Boy
When you think “breakfast” (not brunch) in New Orleans, it’s hard not to think of Elizabeth’s. Mostly because it makes Praline Bacon -- which you really, really don’t want to miss -- but also for the colorful decor and friendly service. Also to be noted, the “Breakfast Po Boys,” which are exactly what you think they would be: bacon, eggs, and cheese dressed on French.
Wakin' Bakin'
Mid-City
What you're getting: The Cheddar sliders with eggs and bacon
For some reason, Mid-City became the go-to place for breakfast in New Orleans, and Wakin’ Bakin’ was one of the first spots to contribute to this wonderful phenomenon. The cheddar sliders with eggs and bacon are amazing, as are the “Pancrepes and Pork.” That’s right: Pancrepes!
Biscuits and Buns on Banks
Mid-City
What you're getting: BBB 12 hour NOLA Brisket on Biscuit
Adding to the breakfast arms race on Banks St is Biscuits and Buns, which, you might have guessed, serves both biscuits and buns. Truth be told, those biscuits are pretty fantastic (especially when packed with slow-cooked brisket), but don’t overlook the and waffles, as well as more refined fare like shrimp étouffée over creamy grits.
Slim Goodies Diner
Uptown/Irish Channel
What you're getting: The Creole Slammer
If you haven’t had the Creole Slammer at Slim’s, you have yet to fully live. What could be better than a plate of hash browns and eggs than a plate of hash browns and eggs generously topped with crawfish étouffée and a buttermilk biscuit? Fair warning: there’s a sizable wait on weekends if you don’t get there early enough.
Toast
Uptown
What you're getting: One of its crepes
For a fancier breakfast option in the Big Easy, hit up Toast, which offers everything from steak and Lyonnaise potatoes with your eggs, to fluffy quiches and crepes. It's excellent for an upscale breakfast meeting, or to impress the person you took home the night before.
DISTRICT: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.
Lower Garden District
What you're getting: A couple of its donuts
Donuts made from scratch -- right down to the sprinkles -- and nitro-brewed iced coffee? District says yes to both. The sliders are impressive, too, if you’re more of a burger-for-breakfast kind of person, though it’s hard to pass up those beautiful donuts, especially with flavors like “Maple Sriracha with Candied Thyme.”
Stein’s Market & Deli
Lower Garden District
What you're getting: Bagel w/ lox & cream cheese
You can’t get absolutely everything you want in New Orleans, sadly, but at least there’s one place where you can find an excellent bagel with lox and cream cheese (with capers and red onion, of course). It’s not exactly Russ & Daughters, but it’s what we’ve got, and thank goodness for that. And also for the Instagrams of owner Dan Stein asleep in various locations in the restaurant.
Gracious Bakery + Cafe
Gert Town
What you're getting: A Pretzel Croissant
Pastries, pastries, and more pastries are what you’ll find at Gracious, as well as a load of sandwiches and elegant desserts. Bonus points for its creative approach to baking, which brings with it the Hazelnut “Kermit” Cruffin, as well as Pretzel Croissants.
Cake Cafe & Bakery
Marigny
What you're getting: Boudin and eggs
Cupcakes for breakfast? Why the hell not!? This cozy Marigny joint doesn’t just do cakes, however, despite the name. The savory options, including crab or salmon omelets or boudin and eggs, should not be missed. So, go ahead and have both. What could possibly go wrong?
Stanley
French Quarter
What you're getting: Bananas Foster French Toast
Chef Scott Boswell may have sadly shuttered the wonderful Stella!, but thankfully he’s still helming the equally tasty Stanley, where you can get its elegant, signature breakfast items all day. Ever crave Bananas Foster French Toast? A Benedict topped with fried oysters (“Eggs Stanley”)? Or even an eggs Benedict po-boy? If yes -- and really, it should be a sincere yes -- run, don’t walk, to Stanley.
Coulis
Irish Channel
What you're getting: Corny Beefy
While it has a cute-as-hell name for its corned beef hash, Coulis is absolutely serious about this hearty feast of corned beef, poached eggs, and Hollandaise. For the perfect mix of sweet and savory, order it with the Precious, a slice of French toast covered in whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Manhattanjack
Uptown
What you're getting: The Do’sant
You have to give it to Manhattanjack for being the first in town to mimic the Cronut (™) with its “Do’sant,” which is likely just as good as the one your cousin is waiting four hours in line for in New York. You also have to give it up for its excellent coffee and breakfast sandwiches.
The Ruby Slipper Cafe
Mid City
What you're getting: Chicken St. Charles
Though the Ruby Slipper has multiple locations around town, it’s best to hit up the Mid City original for a morning meal of fried chicken. Served over a biscuit and topped with poached eggs, the Chicken St. Charles is brought together by a creamy pork tasso sauce. And if that alone doesn’t do it for you, pair it with one of the six other eggs Benedict variations on the menu for just $15.
Brennan's
French Quarter
What you're getting: Artisanal Eggs Benedict
Brennan’s puts an inspired twist on eggs Benedict, curing its Canadian bacon in coffee for some added kick, while the Hollandaise is just the right blend of rich and citrusy. (And please, ignore the hipster-y name -- there’s nothing pretentious about this dish.)
Satsuma Cafe
Multiple locations
What you're getting: Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Satsuma excels because of its fresh ingredients, fresh-squeezed juices, and delectable offerings like this croissant sandwich. The basil pesto and red onion make for a divine combination on top of the layers of egg, Nueske’s ham, and melted Swiss -- and with the green component, it almost seems healthy. Almost.
Surrey's Cafe and Juice Bar
Multiple locations (LGD, Uptown)
What you're getting: Pain Perdu
Surrey’s has incredible juices, but the restaurant’s piece de resistance is the Pain Perdu. It’s an absurdly fluffy, sugar-coated New Orleans take on French toast that can also be prepared for vegans without sacrificing taste and texture -- perfect for curing a hangover. The restaurant is also BYOB, just in case you want to add a little something extra to your glass of freshly squeezed orange juice or lemonade.
