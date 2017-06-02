The Best Breakfasts in New Orleans

related The 17 Most Important Restaurants in New Orleans

Riccobono’s Panola St. Café Uptown/Carrollton What you're getting: A three egg omelette

If you’re looking to start the day with a hearty, lumberjack-style breakfast, Panola St. is the place you should be headed. Overstuffed triple egg omelettes, huge stacks of pancakes, Belgian waffles, and generous Benedicts are the hallmark here. And hey, if you want liver and onions, you can get that, too.

The Camellia Grill Uptown/Carrollton What you're getting: The Breakfast Cheeseburger

In a notable food city with few actual diner-style restaurants, The Camellia Grill is the one to beat. Whether you want a chili-cheese omelette or a flat top griddled breakfast cheeseburger, it’s all served with a smile.

Elizabeth’s Bywater What you're getting: A Breakfast Po Boy

When you think “breakfast” (not brunch) in New Orleans, it’s hard not to think of Elizabeth’s. Mostly because it makes Praline Bacon -- which you really, really don’t want to miss -- but also for the colorful decor and friendly service. Also to be noted, the “Breakfast Po Boys,” which are exactly what you think they would be: bacon, eggs, and cheese dressed on French.

Wakin' Bakin' Mid-City What you're getting: The Cheddar sliders with eggs and bacon

For some reason, Mid-City became the go-to place for breakfast in New Orleans, and Wakin’ Bakin’ was one of the first spots to contribute to this wonderful phenomenon. The cheddar sliders with eggs and bacon are amazing, as are the “Pancrepes and Pork.” That’s right: Pancrepes!

Biscuits and Buns on Banks Mid-City What you're getting: BBB 12 hour NOLA Brisket on Biscuit

Adding to the breakfast arms race on Banks St is Biscuits and Buns, which, you might have guessed, serves both biscuits and buns. Truth be told, those biscuits are pretty fantastic (especially when packed with slow-cooked brisket), but don’t overlook the and waffles, as well as more refined fare like shrimp étouffée over creamy grits.

Slim Goodies Diner Uptown/Irish Channel What you're getting: The Creole Slammer

If you haven’t had the Creole Slammer at Slim’s, you have yet to fully live. What could be better than a plate of hash browns and eggs than a plate of hash browns and eggs generously topped with crawfish étouffée and a buttermilk biscuit? Fair warning: there’s a sizable wait on weekends if you don’t get there early enough.

Toast Uptown What you're getting: One of its crepes

For a fancier breakfast option in the Big Easy, hit up Toast, which offers everything from steak and Lyonnaise potatoes with your eggs, to fluffy quiches and crepes. It's excellent for an upscale breakfast meeting, or to impress the person you took home the night before.

DISTRICT: Donuts. Sliders. Brew. Lower Garden District What you're getting: A couple of its donuts

Donuts made from scratch -- right down to the sprinkles -- and nitro-brewed iced coffee? District says yes to both. The sliders are impressive, too, if you’re more of a burger-for-breakfast kind of person, though it’s hard to pass up those beautiful donuts, especially with flavors like “Maple Sriracha with Candied Thyme.”

Stein’s Market & Deli Lower Garden District What you're getting: Bagel w/ lox & cream cheese

You can’t get absolutely everything you want in New Orleans, sadly, but at least there’s one place where you can find an excellent bagel with lox and cream cheese (with capers and red onion, of course). It’s not exactly Russ & Daughters, but it’s what we’ve got, and thank goodness for that. And also for the Instagrams of owner Dan Stein asleep in various locations in the restaurant.

Gracious Bakery + Cafe Gert Town What you're getting: A Pretzel Croissant

Pastries, pastries, and more pastries are what you’ll find at Gracious, as well as a load of sandwiches and elegant desserts. Bonus points for its creative approach to baking, which brings with it the Hazelnut “Kermit” Cruffin, as well as Pretzel Croissants.

Cake Cafe & Bakery Marigny What you're getting: Boudin and eggs

Cupcakes for breakfast? Why the hell not!? This cozy Marigny joint doesn’t just do cakes, however, despite the name. The savory options, including crab or salmon omelets or boudin and eggs, should not be missed. So, go ahead and have both. What could possibly go wrong?

Stanley French Quarter What you're getting: Bananas Foster French Toast

Chef Scott Boswell may have sadly shuttered the wonderful Stella!, but thankfully he’s still helming the equally tasty Stanley, where you can get its elegant, signature breakfast items all day. Ever crave Bananas Foster French Toast? A Benedict topped with fried oysters (“Eggs Stanley”)? Or even an eggs Benedict po-boy? If yes -- and really, it should be a sincere yes -- run, don’t walk, to Stanley.

Coulis Irish Channel What you're getting: Corny Beefy

While it has a cute-as-hell name for its corned beef hash, Coulis is absolutely serious about this hearty feast of corned beef, poached eggs, and Hollandaise. For the perfect mix of sweet and savory, order it with the Precious, a slice of French toast covered in whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Manhattanjack Uptown What you're getting: The Do’sant

You have to give it to Manhattanjack for being the first in town to mimic the Cronut (™) with its “Do’sant,” which is likely just as good as the one your cousin is waiting four hours in line for in New York. You also have to give it up for its excellent coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

The Ruby Slipper Cafe Mid City What you're getting: Chicken St. Charles

Though the Ruby Slipper has multiple locations around town, it’s best to hit up the Mid City original for a morning meal of fried chicken. Served over a biscuit and topped with poached eggs, the Chicken St. Charles is brought together by a creamy pork tasso sauce. And if that alone doesn’t do it for you, pair it with one of the six other eggs Benedict variations on the menu for just $15.

Brennan's French Quarter What you're getting: Artisanal Eggs Benedict

Brennan’s puts an inspired twist on eggs Benedict, curing its Canadian bacon in coffee for some added kick, while the Hollandaise is just the right blend of rich and citrusy. (And please, ignore the hipster-y name -- there’s nothing pretentious about this dish.)

Satsuma Cafe Multiple locations What you're getting: Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Sandwich

Satsuma excels because of its fresh ingredients, fresh-squeezed juices, and delectable offerings like this croissant sandwich. The basil pesto and red onion make for a divine combination on top of the layers of egg, Nueske’s ham, and melted Swiss -- and with the green component, it almost seems healthy. Almost.

Surrey's Cafe and Juice Bar Multiple locations (LGD, Uptown) What you're getting: Pain Perdu

Surrey’s has incredible juices, but the restaurant’s piece de resistance is the Pain Perdu. It’s an absurdly fluffy, sugar-coated New Orleans take on French toast that can also be prepared for vegans without sacrificing taste and texture -- perfect for curing a hangover. The restaurant is also BYOB, just in case you want to add a little something extra to your glass of freshly squeezed orange juice or lemonade.