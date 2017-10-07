Every NYC Spot With Unlimited Sushi, Unlimited Sake/Beer, or BOTH

We’re pretty sure the title says absolutely everything you need to know, but in case you’re the kind of person who needs things repeated: here are 10 places in New York where you can get UNLIMITED SUSHI, UNLIMITED SAKE/BEER, OR BOTH.
Ashiya Sushi
East Village
A cool $33 buys you two hours of unlimited sushi, beer, and sake. Choose your time wisely, though, as weekend hours lend themselves to all of the bros on the entire island of Manhattan and beer all over the floor.
Kumo Sushi
West Village
You could come here for just the AYCE sushi for $35, but that seems kinda absurd when for just another $10, you can also get unlimited beer and sake. Enjoy this boozy/sushi-y wonderland for a magical two hours before you turn back into just a regular limited-eating pumpkin.
Kiku Sushi
Chelsea
A regular AYCE sushi special here will run you $28.99, but you can kick up the level of fun for a flat $7 (!!!) and enjoy the AYCD beer and sake special, as well.
Chinatown Restaurant
Upper East Side
While you should normally avoid Chinese/Japanese combo restaurants at all possible costs, you might reconsider when it comes to Chinatown Restaurant and its AYCE sushi menu. For $27.95, you get two hours of all the sushi you can fit into your face, while $33.95 gets you that AND all the sake and beer (and wine?) you can also fit into said face. After all the sake and beer (and wine??), an order of sesame chicken might not sound like such a bad idea. (Except it’s still a terrible idea.)
Ichi Umi
Murray Hill
Buffets take on a whole new meaning at this bountiful sushi utopia. Monday-Thursday, enjoy the sushi/seafood buffet lunch for $18.95, or the dinner for $31.95. Friday dinners are $34.95. On weekends, the lunch special is $24.95 and dinner is $34.95.
Yuka Japanese Restaurant
Upper East Side
This hole-in-the-wall sushi spot on the Upper East offers a special menu of AYCE sushi and maki hand rolls for $22.95. You have an hour and 45 mins to finish all the sushi your little maguro-loving heart desires. Be warned, though, that you should only order what you can actually finish because they’ll definitely charge you for wasted food.
Shinju Sushi
Financial District
After a long day of all the finance things, you could probably stand to loosen your tie over a plate of unlimited sushi. Shinju Sushi offers a can’t-stop-won’t-stop menu from 4-9:30pm for $22.95. This one-time price also earns you a hot sake, or another complimentary beverage if you just aren’t feeling like sake today.
AA Ichiban Sushi
Midtown West
From noon to 9pm daily, drop $28.89 on all-you-can-eat sushi, plus miso soup, salad, teriyaki, tempura, udon, soba, and/or hibachi. But be careful what you order at this gastronomic gut buster... you have only two hours to complete your task.
Sushi Para Japanese Restaurant
Yorkville
$20 for lunch or $25 for dinner will get you unlimited access to not only all the sushi rolls, but also soup, salad, and select appetizers.
Cho Cho San
Greenwich Village
The website describes Cho Cho San as the “most authentic Japanese cuisine in town,” and while we highly doubt that, we do not doubt that you will still love this place for its sake special. For a cool $10, you’ll score all the sake you want while you feast on what is more likely above standard, if not damn decent sushi.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Meagan Drillinger is a freelance writer for Thrillist and keeps a spare shirt in her purse for when she inevitably spills condiments on herself. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @drillinjourneys.
-
1. Ashiya Sushi167 1st Ave, New York
-
2. Kumo Sushi282 Bleecker St, New York
-
3. Kiku Sushi235 9th Ave, New York
-
4. Chinatown Restaurant1650 3rd Ave, New York
-
5. IchiUmi6 E 32nd St, New York
-
6. Yuka Japanese Restaurant1557 2nd Ave, New York
-
7. Shinju Sushi164 Pearl St, New York
-
8. AA Ichiban Sushi213 W 28th St, New York
-
9. Sushi Para Japanese Restaurant1461 3rd Ave, New York
-
10. Cho Cho San15 W 8th St, New York
Although this East Village spot is known for its two hours of unlimited sushi, beer, and sake, Ashiya also supplies a rotating selection of less ambitious, but much more manageable, specials. Standard and inventive rolls, along with a plethora of Japanese appetizers, allow for guests to satiate their sushi craving (however large it may be) without burning a hole through their pockets.
Kumo is the West Village’s answer to all-you-can-eat sushi. The menu features a mix of Americanized rolls (hello, peanut avocado) and basic sushi, plus hot dishes like teriyaki and fried rice. There’s a two-hour limit, and the affordable $35 price tag (add an extra $10 for unlimited beer and sake) and casual vibe are a huge draw for the college and post-grad crowd, especially on weekends.
Kiku Sushi serves standard Japanese-style entrees, like pork katsu and chicken teriyaki, and its extensive lunch specials makes it one of the best midday deals in the neighborhood. The real draw to this Chelsea spot, though, is its all-you-can-eat sushi deal; the $28.99 special includes a comparatively extensive selection, ranging from gyoza and sushi salad appetizers to a choice of most of the spot's specialty rolls, like the Yummy Yummy Roll (shrimp tempura topped with grilled blue crab, mushrooms, and spicy eel sauce). Add another $7 for unlimited sake and beer.
Offering a combination of Chinese and Japanese food, Chinatown Restaurant is primarily known for its AYCE sushi menu. For $27.95, you get two hours of all the sushi you can eat, while $33.95 gets you that AND all the sake, beer, and wine you can drink.
This is more than a buffet. It's a seafood utopia. Monday-Thursday enjoy the sushi buffet at this spot for $18.95 at lunch or $31.95 for dinner.
An all-you-can-eat favorite, this hole-in-the-wall spot beckons the Upper East Side hordes with unlimited sushi and maki hand rolls. Beer, wine, special cuts like uni might cost you extra, but the promise of bottomless fresh fish maintains Yuka's go-to status in the area.
A narrow, hole-in-the-wall sushi spot on the border of the Lower East Side and the Financial District, Shinju serves up a large selection of special rolls and maki. Try 'em all when you dine in; Shinju offers a daily all-you-can-eat special from 4-9:30pm for $22.95, which also gets you a hot sake (or another complimentary beverage).
You've got two hours to eat as much sushi (plus miso soup, salad, teriyaki, tempura, udon, soba, and/or hibachi) as you can for $28.89 at this Midtown West spot from noon to 9pm daily.
Sushi Para is an upscale, lounge-like Japanese restaurant on the Upper East Side. Inspired by principles of modern day Zen Buddhism and Feng Shui, Sushi Para's attention to detail and creative, minimalist aesthetic plays out in its food as well as its decor. But don't let its chic adornments and locale fool you -- Sushi Para regularly offers some rather affordable deals including a solid all-you-can-eat-deal offered most week days and BYOB.
At this Greenwich Village sushi spot you can get all you can drink sake for a cool $10 while you feast on some damn decent fish.