These Are the Crispiest French Fries in NYC

At the Lower East Side’s new 375 Fries, which opened last month, it’s all about thrice-cooked fries -- rather than the standard twice-cooked -- loaded with everything you can imagine, from traditional bánh mì fixings to Swedish meatballs and cheese curds.
“The perfect fry to me is crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, piping hot, and salted to perfection,” says Chef Stephane Lemagnen. The potatoes here are steamed, then fried to create an initial crust, then frozen and fried once more -- resulting in a super-crispy, yet soft-on-the-inside French fry.
Along with 15 unconventional dipping sauces -- like gorgonzola mayo and jalapeño-cilantro ranch -- 375 Fries also makes a variety of loaded concoctions. The most popular one is influenced by the Vietnamese bánh mì sandwich: crispy fries are topped with Sriracha mayo, spicy green sauce, pork, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, and a fried egg. It’s all the best things about a banh mi, with an added bonus: fries.
Check out the video above to see why these thrice-cooked fries are your new go-to.
