All the Actually Good Places to Eat At LaGuardia Airport in NYC

As the world begins to open up again, your itinerary could reacquaint you with LaGuardia, an airport with a less-than-stellar reputation. The good news? In a bid to improve its underdog ranking, LGA has been undergoing some major renovations, so you might just find yourself pleasantly surprised.

“There’s more innovation as things are reopening,” says Zach Griff, travel analyst at The Points Guy. “In the new LaGuardia Terminal B, they’ve partnered with some of the top names in New York.”

Those top names include outposts of NYC mini-chains like coffee shop Irving Farm, Dos Toros Taqueria, the old-school bakery Zaro’s, and more. While other terminals might still leave some culinary choices to be desired (we’re looking at you, Terminal A), the updated LaGuardia has come a long way from when Biden called it a “third world country.”

Even with LGA’s updates and eased COVID restrictions—dining in NYC is currently back at 100% capacity—you might find yourself needing the same level of pre-pandemic patience for the unloved but highly-trafficked airport.

“For a lot of fliers who are coming back to travel for the first time, who have heard the stories of deserted airports, they’re not going to experience that when they’re back in the air,” says Griff. “Airports, especially dining establishments, are crowded.”

Restaurants across the country, including in airports, are having trouble staffing their kitchens and dining rooms, so try to be gracious and understanding when faced with long waits, crowded tables, and even closed restaurants.

As travel continues to change daily, we’re making it as easy as possible to find a good meal in LGA.