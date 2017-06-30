Food & Drink

This Queens Spot Is Making Savory Cannoli and Nutella Pizza

By Published On 06/30/2017 By Published On 06/30/2017
Queens is home to lots of pizzerias and red sauce joints, but one restaurant takes Italian-American classics to a whole new level of hybrid cuisine.

Allora in Bayside, Queens has plenty of traditional Italian-American staples on the menu (rollatini, baked clams), but it’s the tuna tartare cannoli and s’mores pizza that draw the most attention. Chef Brian Fisher says the idea behind both was simple: “Take these very classic staples of Italian cuisine in America and put our little spin on it.”

To make the entirely savory tuna tartare cannoli, fresh, homemade pasta is rolled out, fried and shaped like a cannoli, then stuffed with diced tuna, and finished off with crème fraîche and cucumber.

The sweet s’mores pizza is heavily spread with Nutella and mini marshmallows, which get toasted under the heat of the pizza oven. Finally, the whole thing gets sprinkled with crushed graham crackers and powdered sugar.

Check out the video above and prepare for an excursion out to Queens.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who’d happily down a couple of cannoli. Follow her on Instagram.   

