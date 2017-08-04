Alphabet City Institution Benny's Burritos Officially Gone

Benny's Burritos, a legendary big-ass burrito purveying institution at Avenue A and 6th Street in Alphabet City, is now entirely gone.\n\nAccording to a report by East Village blog EV Grieve, the burrito spot ended to-go and delivery service from a small kitchen space Thursday night, which was its last effort to stick around after shuttering its adjacent restaurant last November. But it looks like that wasn't enough to keep it alive. After about 27 years in business and trying to explode our stomachs with giant burritos and margaritas, high rent costs and competition from bigger burrito places like Chipotle were too much for Benny's to overcome, according to the report. We hope you were able to enjoy one last meal while it was still around.\n \n\nWell...to all our customers for so many years I'd like to thank you for coming to Benny's Burritos East\n\u2014 Benny's Burritos (@BennysBurritos1) February 26, 2015\n\nTony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and believes any day NYC loses a burrito place is a sad day. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.