Amazing Views, Burgers, And Cocktails On Top Of Rockefeller Center

With forecasts of close to 80 degrees this upcoming Saturday, it's officially outdoor drinking season again and with that, the outdoor terrace at the Rainbow Room's upscale cocktail bar, SixtyFive, is open for classic cocktails, bites like Wagyu beef sliders, and incredible panoramic views from atop Rockefeller Center. Basically, it's time to drop that horrible winter depression and sip some drinks while basking in the golden glow of a Manhattan sunset.
It doesn't get more Old New York than an evening at the Rainbow Room, which opened in 1934 as a jazzy retreat for the fur-clad, limo-sporting social elite. The space underwent an historic renovation in 2014, restoring the spot to its former glory... and then some. Bar SixtyFive -- a whopping 65 floors up -- is the walk-in sister to the Rainbow Room restaurant (waitlists there are almost as long as the bill receipts patrons run up), allowing you to get in on some of the glamor. 10-foot-tall window walls overlook views that stretch for miles, which helps justify the bar tab and gives you something to wistfully gaze out on as you work on elevated bar bites like Wagyu beef sliders and fatty salmon sashimi.