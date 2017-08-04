Another NYC Chick-fil-A Will Reportedly Have Rooftop Seating

In the lead up to the grand opening of Chick-fil-A's huge fried chicken flagship near Herald Square next month, new details continue to emerge on the Southern fast food chain's greasy invasion of NYC.
Specifically, another enormous Chick-fil-A eatery -- complete with rooftop seating -- is in the works on Fulton Street in the Financial District, according to a report by Tribeca Citizen. The outpost would be the third of at least as many locations the company has planned for Manhattan, following the 5,000sqft Herald Square mega restaurant and another confirmed to open near Rockefeller Center at 46th St and Sixth Ave. There has also been talk of a Brooklyn location.
However, a Chick-fil-A spokeswoman would neither confirm nor deny the supposed FiDi plans in a statement to Gothamist, saying, "We want ample opportunities to serve New Yorkers great food and remarkable service, which is why we have begun searching for new sites in the area." A late June report by BuzzFeed News said the Financial District was among the NYC neighborhoods Chick-fil-A was eyeing for its grand expansion, along with the Upper East Side, so it's probably safe to say it's at least in the cards at this point.
What remains to be seen is the response to Chick-fil-A's arrival among New Yorkers, given the chain's anti-gay reputation and previously low profile presence. But if this summer's fried chicken sandwich craze was any indication, they'll probably sell more than a few waffle fries.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is attempting to suppress his wild craving for fried chicken. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.