Food & Drink

Head to Jersey for a General Tso's Chicken Sandwich With a Sticky Rice Bun

By Published On 03/21/2017 By Published On 03/21/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

These Secret-Menu Taco Shells Are Made Entirely Out of Cheese

related

Breakfast Tacos With BBQ Brisket Might Be the Most Austin Food Ever

related

This Amazing Frito Pie Is the Ultimate Texas Comfort Food

related

Where to Get the Best Waffle Fries You'll Ever Eat

Trending

related

The US Just Banned Large Electronics Onboard Flights from the Middle East

related

Papa John's Has Half-Price Pizzas This Week

related

This Tech Company is Paying Workers $10,000 to Leave the Bay Area

related

This Human-Sized Chicken Is Going to Give You Nightmares

There are thousands of ways to make a sandwich, but one thing remains fairly constant: the bread. At The Speakeatery in Asbury Park, NJ, the chefs have ditched standard sandwich slices in favor of buns made out of unexpected ingredients, like stuffing or sticky rice.

The Speakeatery’s Thanksgiving Sandwich is like an entire Thanksgiving dinner in portable form, held together by stuffing that is molded into the shape of a bun and fried until golden brown. Inside, you’ll find turkey coated with bacon gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and cranberry aioli that gives the sandwich a light pink pop of color.

The restaurant has also transformed General Tso’s Chicken into a sandwich made with a heaping piece of chicken coated with house-made General Tso’s sauce and Asian slaw, sandwiched between two sticky rice buns.

To find out more about how these unique sandwiches are made, check out the video above.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist who would love to replace all her bread with sticky rice buns. Follow her on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Is Your Next Brunch Obsession
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Seatless Japanese Steakhouse is Taking New York by Storm
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagel Is All the Reason You Need to Go to Jersey
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More