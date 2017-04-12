Food & Drink

Atomic Fire Balls Take Mac & Cheese to the Next Level

By Published On 04/12/2017 By Published On 04/12/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

This SoCal Shop Is Making Corn on the Cob With Flamin' Hot Cheetos

related

This Massive Pizza Is Topped With Tacos and Guacamole

related

Brooklyn Naturally Has an All-Avocado Bar Now

related

These Pizza Cakes and Cupcakes Will Actually Make You Want to Go to Times Square

Trending

related

United Is Refunding All Customers From Their Now Infamous Flight

related

Your Favorite Travel Booking Site Could Be Intentionally Misleading You

related

Everything We Know About The Rock and Vin Diesel's Furious Feud

related

There's Another In-N-Out Secret Menu Item You've Probably Never Heard of

When you’re in the throes of a crippling Sunday hangover and your standard pancakes or egg sandwich simply won’t do, there’s Astoria’s Queens Comfort. Known for attracting brunchers from all over the city, the upgraded diner consistently does some of the city’s best down-home comfort food, the star being the Atomic Fire Balls.

Well beyond your standard made-for-Instagram mac & cheese balls, the Atomic Fire Balls begin with macaroni in a three-hot-sauce cheese sauce. The combo is then deep fried, topped with Sriracha, and served with ranch. If those bring too much heat, opt for the stuffed onion rings that come loaded with fresh, homemade guacamole.

For more on this extreme hangover cure, check out the video above.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Productions Assistant at Thrillist who wants mac & cheese stuffed onion rings. Follow him on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Giant Burrito Is Stuffed With Cheesesteak and Fried Rice
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This New Deli Is Making Vegan Jewish Classics That Look Like the Real Deal
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Stop Everything: LA Breakfast Favorite Eggslut Is Now Open in NYC
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More