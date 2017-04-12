Atomic Fire Balls Take Mac & Cheese to the Next Level

When you’re in the throes of a crippling Sunday hangover and your standard pancakes or egg sandwich simply won’t do, there’s Astoria’s Queens Comfort. Known for attracting brunchers from all over the city, the upgraded diner consistently does some of the city’s best down-home comfort food, the star being the Atomic Fire Balls.
Well beyond your standard made-for-Instagram mac & cheese balls, the Atomic Fire Balls begin with macaroni in a three-hot-sauce cheese sauce. The combo is then deep fried, topped with Sriracha, and served with ranch. If those bring too much heat, opt for the stuffed onion rings that come loaded with fresh, homemade guacamole.
For more on this extreme hangover cure, check out the video above.
