Plant-Based Burger Chainlet Slutty Vegan Will Open a NYC Outpost This Spring

The One Night Stand burger at Slutty Vegan | Photo by Maya Hockaday The One Night Stand burger at Slutty Vegan | Photo by Maya Hockaday

The popular Atlanta-based plant-forward eatery, Slutty Vegan, is bringing New Yorkers their very own Brooklyn outpost this spring. From founder and owner Pinky Cole (Bar Vegan, The Pinky Cole Foundation), the restaurant’s upcoming branch will be its fifth location, joining the four currently open—as well as a traveling food truck—in Georgia.

Founder and owner of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole | Photo courtesy of Slutty Vegan

Since opening her flagship location in 2018 in Atlanta, Cole has become a revolutionary leader in plant-based food for Slutty Vegan’s high-energy mission and approachable concept. Her goal was to reshape the way people viewed veganism by creating a fast-casual restaurant with a playful aesthetic and a variety of flavorful Impossible burgers and sandwiches.

On the menu, expect cheekily named options like the One Night Stand (vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, specialty Slut Sauce, Hawaiian bun); Heaux Boy (New Orleans-style battered vegan shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle); and Big Dawg (plant-based bratwurst, sauerkraut, pretzel bun). Sides include fried pickles and french fries, which are ideal for dipping in specialty sauces like Blackberry Mayo or Agave Mustard.

Cole’s Brooklyn opening will mark her grand return to NYC, after her first venture into food and hospitality, Pinky’s Jamaican & American Restaurant previously located in Harlem, closed years ago due to a fire. Slutty Vegan will be taking over a corner location in Fort Greene which for the past two years housed plant-forward eatery, Broccoli Bar.

“This is a full circle moment for me,” says Cole. “It’s an honor to be opening a concept in such an established space… and to bring more delicious food to the Brooklyn community.” Slutty Vegan will open in spring of 2022, Thursday through Saturday, at 690 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Follow their Instagram page for updates and check out the promo video featuring actress Naturi Naughton.

