You Have Two Chances to Get Chicago's Famed Au Cheval Burger in NYC

Here's some much-needed good news: one of the most beloved burgers in Chicago (and the country) will make its way to NYC for exactly two nights.

On October 9th and 10th, the most blessed New Yorkers can get Chicago's Au Cheval burger at Chefs Club by Food & Wine. The first night it'll be the star of the show; the second night, it'll be served in beautiful burger harmony alongside the Emmy Burger from NYC's own Emily.

For any uninitiated New Yorkers, the Au Cheval burger is inspired by the classic American diner burger, with two thin patties, American cheese, house dijonaise, and pickles (smart diners often opt for an egg or belly-cut bacon on top). Speaking to Thrillist earlier this year, Brendan Sodikoff of Hogsalt Hospitality, which owns Au Cheval, said, “It’s classic ingredients executed with integrity. The greatest impact comes from executing familiar items exceptionally well.”