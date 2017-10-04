This NYC Restaurant Is Serving a French Fry Lasagna

At Keith McNally’s Augustine, chef Daniel Parilla brings France to New York via a classic side: pommes pressés. The dish involves layers upon layers of sliced potatoes that get baked and fried -- essentially a French fry lasagna.
“I don’t think you see it at a lot of restaurants in Europe or America,” Parilla notes. “The pommes pressées has that great outside texture of a crispy potato chip and the inside texture of potatoes au gratin.”
Pommes pressées are made by thinly shaving peeled potatoes, then stacking 25 layers of the sliced potatoes and dressing the whole thing with clarified butter and thyme. The potatoes are baked in the oven, then sliced into large cubes which are fried and served with garlic aioli.
Check out the video above to find see how the French speciality comes together.
