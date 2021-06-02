Lucali Will Offer Slices For the First Time Ever at Upcoming Spot, Baby Luc’s

Waiting in line outside Brooklyn’s famed Lucali , for a shot at tasting some of the city’s best pizza is practically a rite of passage for any food-loving New Yorker. But the cash-only, no-reservation, whole-pie-only spot might soon be just a little easier to access. Word has it that a new slice shop from the famed restaurant called Baby Luc’s is opening in the same neighborhood.

Since opening in 2006, Mark Iacono’s take on a NYC pie—also considered a Thrillist All-Time Great—has captivated locals with its old-school approach, deeming it worthy of its typically long wait times (you’ve got to put your name on the list ahead of their 5 pm opening time to even have a chance). Available only in whole pie format, the pizza’s dough takes 24 hours to proof and house-marinated tomatoes are used for the sauce before being baked in a scorching hot wood oven that results in a bubbly, crispy crust. The news of the slice shop broke this week on the Infatuation after a job posting on Culinary Agents went up mentioning the new venture.

Described on the job posting as “opening soon,” Baby Luc’s will be located at 387 Court Street in what was previously Madcap Cafe (which closed in the summer of 2019).

Thrillist has reached out to Lucali for additional information and will share available updates as they come in.