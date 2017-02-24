Food & Drink

The Bagel Nook's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagel Lets You Have Junk Food for Breakfast

By Published On 02/24/2017 By Published On 02/24/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

Will Broth Cafes Become the New NYC Coffee Shops?

related

A Scorching Twist on the Childhood Fluffernutter at Sunday in Brooklyn

related

You've Been Waiting Your Whole Life to Face San Diego's the Kraken Burger

related

Flaming Blowtorches and Savory Donuts at the Gastro Garage Pop-up

Trending

related

JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

related

The Ultimate Miami Travel Guide

related

This Company Will Pay You to Travel Europe for Six Months

related

Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State

If you were hoping the over-the-top bagel fad would just slip into oblivion along with the rest of the insane food trends from the past year (pizza inside pizza, donuts inside donuts), we’re sorry to announce that it’s alive and well -- and now, covered in Hot Cheetos. The bagel wizards at The Bagel Nook in Freehold, NJ (about an hour and a half from NYC), have dreamt up a collection of snack food-inspired bagels made with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Oreos, Doritos, and Fruity Pebbles. Yes, you can now shamelessly enjoy Hot Cheetos for breakfast.

To find out how the bagels get made, we stopped by the Bagel Nook to watch it all go down. For the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Overload bagel, orange and red Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dough is boiled, dunked in Cheetos dust, then baked, sliced, and coated with homemade ghost pepper cream cheese, before getting finished off with a sprinkling of even more Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. If you’re looking for something that won’t set your mouth on fire, go for one of the sweet options, like the Fruity Pebble Overload bagel, stuffed with funfetti cream cheese and fresh strawberries.

To find out more about The Bagel Nook’s insane bagel concoctions, check out the video above.  

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant who prefers an everything bagel with cream cheese. Follow her on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Death & Co.'s Flaming Zombie Punch Is Still an Essential NYC Cocktail
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
You Can Get Safe-to-Eat Raw Cookie Dough at this New NYC Dessert Shop
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
The Surfin' California Burrito at Lucha Libre Has a Serious Secret Ingredient
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like