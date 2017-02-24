The Bagel Nook's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagel Lets You Have Junk Food for Breakfast

If you were hoping the over-the-top bagel fad would just slip into oblivion along with the rest of the insane food trends from the past year (pizza inside pizza, donuts inside donuts), we’re sorry to announce that it’s alive and well -- and now, covered in Hot Cheetos. The bagel wizards at The Bagel Nook in Freehold, NJ (about an hour and a half from NYC), have dreamt up a collection of snack food-inspired bagels made with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Oreos, Doritos, and Fruity Pebbles. Yes, you can now shamelessly enjoy Hot Cheetos for breakfast.

To find out how the bagels get made, we stopped by the Bagel Nook to watch it all go down. For the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Overload bagel, orange and red Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dough is boiled, dunked in Cheetos dust, then baked, sliced, and coated with homemade ghost pepper cream cheese, before getting finished off with a sprinkling of even more Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. If you’re looking for something that won’t set your mouth on fire, go for one of the sweet options, like the Fruity Pebble Overload bagel, stuffed with funfetti cream cheese and fresh strawberries.