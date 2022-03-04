A New Mexican Spot from the Oxomoco Team Shines a Spotlight on Seafood
The lauded chef behind Oxomoco and Speedy Romeo is serving up dishes from the Baja Peninsula at his latest venture.
From wood-fired dishes highlighting several regions at Oxomoco to plant-based options at the now-shuttered Xilonen, chef Justin Bazdarich is known for exploring the vast nature of Mexican cuisine.
So at his newest venture, Bar Tulix, Bazdarich is narrowly focused on dishes from a region of the county he hasn’t fully highlighted before: coastal fare from the Baja Pennisula like tostadas, crudos, and other seafood dishes. The restaurant opened in SoHo this week and is a collaboration with restaurateur John McDonald of Mercer Street Hospitality, known for spots like Lure Fishbar, Hancock St., and more.
Bazdarich’s seafood-forward menu is a result of his travels up the coast of Mexico and features regional dishes from the area. The menu kicks off with bar snacks like smoked shrimp chicharron and a section of the menu dedicated to raw dishes like encrusted tuna with an avocado puree, soy ponzu, and guajillo oil; and slivered hamachi with tequila coco-pina broth, apple jicama jalapeno slaw, and lime.
Starters include Tostada Mixto (lobster, octopus, shrimp, clamato, and cilantro); clam toast with Monopolio garlic ancho butter broth; and a classic Caesar salad, a nod to the fact that the dish was invented by an Italian man in Mexico. For main courses, an entire lobster drizzled with mezcal chili butter and a whole red branzino with a masa crust are highlights.
On the beverage side, expect to sample plenty of tequila, mezcal, and sotol. Signature drinks include the Spicy Lady (blanco tequila, mezcal, cayenne, licor de elote, and hibiscus) and other spins on the classics, plus a selection of wines from around the world and craft beer from Mexico. The program is helmed by general manager Trey Bliss, who most recently worked with Bazdarich at Xilonen.
Located at 25 W. Houston Street, Bar Tulix’s space was previously the home of Mercer Street Hospitality's popular burger spot, Burger & Barrel. It’s since been transformed into a moody dining room with jewel-toned banquettes, glossy black walls, and eclectic mid-century seating. Windows lined with recycled amber wine bottles cast a glowy light over the 65-seat dining room and bar area.
Bar Tulix is open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 to 10 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11:30 pm. Reservations are available via Resy.