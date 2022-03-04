A New Mexican Spot from the Oxomoco Team Shines a Spotlight on Seafood

From wood-fired dishes highlighting several regions at Oxomoco to plant-based options at the now-shuttered Xilonen, chef Justin Bazdarich is known for exploring the vast nature of Mexican cuisine.

So at his newest venture, Bar Tulix, Bazdarich is narrowly focused on dishes from a region of the county he hasn’t fully highlighted before: coastal fare from the Baja Pennisula like tostadas, crudos, and other seafood dishes. The restaurant opened in SoHo this week and is a collaboration with restaurateur John McDonald of Mercer Street Hospitality, known for spots like Lure Fishbar, Hancock St., and more.