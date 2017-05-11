Food & Drink

How Bareburger Is Completely Changing the Burger Game

By Published On 05/11/2017 By Published On 05/11/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

Watch This NYC Spot Make Sausage Out of Chinese Takeout

related

This NYC Italian Spot Is Making Grown-Up Hot Pockets

related

Get Boozy Ice Cream (That'll Actually Get You Buzzed) at This Just-Opened NYC Shop

related

This LA Spot Breaks the Rules With Indian Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Trending

related

Taco Bell's New Crunchwrap Is Stuffed with Fried Chicken Nachos

related

This Map Shows the Most Popular Netflix Shows in 91 Countries

related

People Just Found Another Reason to Troll United on Twitter

related

'Kimmel' Staff Shares Hilariously Awkward Texts From Their Moms

The most-talked-about new burger in New York is missing one key ingredient -- meat -- but don’t go calling it a veggie burger.

Bareburger, a New York-based burger chain, has always been keen on ethically sourced, organic ingredients, and its newest creation takes those factors to a whole new level. The Impossible Burger comes from Impossible Foods, a Silicon Valley start-up known for its meat-free collabs with Momofuku Nishi, Saxon + Parole, and other restaurants in NYC and beyond. While New Yorkers have been on a meat-free burger kick for some time now (see Superiority Burger and by CHLOE) Bareburger’s Impossible Burger is a total game-changer in that it’s completely indistinguishable from Bareburger’s regular meat burgers. Despite the fact that it uses an organic, plant-based patty, it looks, cooks, smells, and, somehow even tastes exactly like beef.

The patty, which was tirelessly designed to have the same texture and consistency of beef, even arrives red in the middle when cooked medium-rare and is mouthwateringly juicy. The secret is a plant chemical called heme, which is full of iron and causes the burger to “bleed.” Topped with melted cheese and all the usual fixings, the burger is enough to convince even a die-hard beef fanatic they’re not eating plants.

The Impossible Burger is currently only available at Bareburger’s Laguardia Place location. To find out more about it, check out the video above.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Tanner Saunders is an Editorial Burger Assistant at Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
These Ramen Tacos Are Your Next Taco Tuesday Go-To
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Sandwich Uses Fried Plantains Instead of Bread
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Skip Mister Softee and Get These Handmade Frozen Mexican Treats Instead
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More