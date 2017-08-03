Bareburger To Open Giant New Location in Midtown East

Bareburger, purveyors of all things organic and burgers, plans to open a massive all-natural burger paradise in Midtown East this year -- its biggest restaurant location in NYC ever, according to a report by Commercial Observer.
The new location, at 251 East 52nd St, will span two levels and total 5,000sqft, according to the report. Bareburger told Eater it plans to open the giant restaurant late this spring or early this summer, which will make it the mini-chain's 17th NYC outpost in its growing burger empire that now includes locations in Philadelphia, Toronto, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio. The first location opened in Astoria, Queens almost six years ago, in June of 2009.
Bareburger boasts a menu full of organic and all-natural ingredients and says all its meats -- like beef, bison, elk, and ostrich -- are free-range pasture raised, humanely raised, and antibiotic-free because, as they put it, it all adds up to a healthier and tastier burger.
Thrillist reached out to Bareburger for more information.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor and needs more burgers in his life, but should probably get on a diet now that it's getting nicer outside. Sends news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.