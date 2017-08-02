NYC's New All-Breakfast-Sandwich Restaurant Opens Tuesday Morning

A new restaurant dedicated to the most glorious food in the world, breakfast sandwiches, will finally open its doors on Tuesday morning in Chelsea -- just a few months after we first learned of its plans for delicious bacon, egg, and cheese domination. Fittingly named BEC, the restaurant will unleash all kinds of breakfast sandwiches on the hungry masses at 148 Eighth Ave. (at 17th St) starting at 7am, which is exactly where and when you'll find us.
Expect to get your hands on what BEC describes as its "fresh take" on the classic bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich like its namesake BEC Classic, which comes with smoked bacon and sharp cheddar on BEC's signature brioche bun. Or you can get even fancier with options like the Farmhouse, a sandwich featuring crispy pancetta, ricotta, honey, baby spinach, and fig jam on a Pugliese roll. Oh, and if you're really ready to chow down, they've got a sandwich called the Mammoth, which is piled up with pork sausage, smoked bacon, pepper jack, caramelized onions, picked jalapeños, and tomato compote on a ciabatta roll. The sandwiches range from $8.50 to $11.50, unless you get the BEC Classic Junior, which'll run you $5.50.
BEC also offers soup, like chicken noodle, and salads -- the cobb features maple glazed bacon! -- along with sides like roasted potatoes, mixed greens, and fruit salad, among others (check out the full menu below). Owner Jessica Bologna said the spot will also start to offer beer and wine "very soon," along with late night hours. Currently, BEC is slated to be open until 10pm. In other words, you can stuff your face with breakfast sandwiches pretty much all all damn day.
Check out the full menu here:
Here's another shot of that beautiful sandwich for good measure.
