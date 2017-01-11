Dr. Klaw, NYC's Illegal Underground Lobster Roll Dealer, Gets Back Into Business

But it wasn’t just the crustacean-tainted cash flow that drew comparison to Sargent being a drug pusher. From the front stoop of his building, he points out the red wall with barbed wire where customers used to line up to wait for the goods, sometimes 20 deep. Every night, from sundown until four in the morning, when the bars would let out, he’d emerge and quickly make the transactions.

“It did look like fiending drug addicts trying to get hooked up,” he says of his lobster roll customers. “Too often, I’d have to tell people, if I don’t come out in five minutes, you have to keep walking around the block. The neighbors were really getting freaked out, and I basically had to explain to all [of them] that I was not dealing drugs.”