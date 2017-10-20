This Is What New York's Most Expensive Steak Looks Like

In the city of 24K gold-topped pizza, it comes as no surprise that New York’s latest luxury steak dish will cost you more than your monthly rent. At Benjamin Steakhouse Prime in Midtown East, chef Jesus Nunez prepares a foie gras and caviar-topped surf-and-turf tartare that clocks in at a mere $1,000. “I wanted to create something unique and luxury,” Nunez told Thrillist, “and 1,000 is a good number, no?”
To prepare the raw, decadent creation, Nunez packs a cylindrical silver mold with foie gras and ground wagyu steak tartare, a house-made red wine reduction, and a blanket of black truffle and foie gras shavings. To drive the luxe factor home, he garnishes the rounded meat tower with sheets of edible gold -- which is to say, the meat is literally crowned.
For the “surf” portion of the surf-and-turf, Nunez fills the same mold with a mélange of sushi grade tuna toro, California gold uni, and Alaskan king crab, before dressing the thing with a sizable serving of Oscietra caviar and of course, a selection of edible flowers. Plated next to the original crowned-steak creation, the whole dish is something of a work of art. “The quality of the products has to match the price point of the tartare,” Nunez explained, “they’re the highest quality you can find.”
Luxury fare is not hard to come by in New York, but if you’re planning on spending four figures on a cut of meat, you’d better hope it’s gold-plated. “Oh, it’s only $10,00,” Nunez laughed, “you know people here... they just want to know if it’s good”
Watch the video above to learn more about the opulent surf-and-turf.
