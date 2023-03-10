Sweeten Your Day at the Best New Bakeries in NYC
We’re talking whimsical details, imaginative flavors, and aesthetic interiors.
In New York City, we’re well acquainted with our resident crew of iconic bakery institutions, the likes of which include Breads Bakery, Levain Bakery, Magnolia Bakery, Dominique Ansel Bakery, Lady M, Milk Bar, The Good Batch, and Lee Lee’s Baked Goods—to name just a few.
But, recently, our sweet somethin’ cravings have been sparked by the city’s extra-aesthetic and imaginative bakery newcomers. With a fresh perspective on cakes, tarts, cookies, bread, and more, these spots are nothing short of immensely innovative. From cakes in the shape of corn and teddy bears to mini croissant cereal, find your next life-changing treat at the best bakeries that have recently dropped in NYC.
From Lucie
Initially gaining recognition across social media for beautiful cakes covered in whimsy and delicate details, Lucie Franc De Ferriere recently expanded her cake business from her apartment into a permanent storefront in the East Village. Attracting the attention of more than 80,000 followers on the From Lucie IG page, De Ferriere pulls inspiration for her baked goods from childhood recipes and the atmosphere of the France countryside where she grew up. The quaint bakery, which is open Thursday–Sunday, contains a few stools at the window counter and sells a rotating selection of cakes, cookies, tarts, and more.
Gong Gan
Fantastical and brightly colored creations—that remind us of something Dr. Seuss would come up with—shine at Flushing’s newest dessert hotspot, Gong Gan. Run by friends Anna Kim (Per Se) and BJ Kim (a fashion designer and artist), the two-story shop serves a rotating selection of baked goods like the Black Matcha Croissant, beverages including the Corn Latte, and cakes like a decorative mushroom-topped Black Tea Cheesecake and Green Cake, which is designed to look like a herb planter. In the evenings, Gong Gan’s second floor doubles as a natural wine bar.
By Clio Bakery
Earlier this year, owner Clio Goodman’s bakery transitioned into operating a permanent storefront in Gowanus. At By Clio, the specialty is mostly custom cakes, alongside a small selection of monthly rotating creations. Aesthetic-wise each cake takes on a completely unique vibe with decorations like blooming flowers and fresh herbs, while previous flavorways have included strawberry fennel, pink lemonade, mango, espresso, and more. Additionally, if you’re looking to improve your personal artistry, keep your eyes peeled as the bakery will be hosting cake decorating classes in the coming months.
L’Appartement 4F
L’Appartement 4F single handedly breathed new life into the somewhat sleepy Brooklyn Heights neighborhood since opening its doors last year. When pulling up to the bakery, it’s normal to find a line out the door and famished guests waiting patiently for a few golden, flaky croissants or expertly baked sourdough. On the menu, there’s the famous Petite Croissant Céréale (yes, it’s really as cute as it sounds), several variations of the popular croissants (including almond, nutella, ham and cheese), and a rotating selection of baguettes. Also, stay tuned as the bakery plans to expand by turning into a French bistro during the evenings.
Lady Wong
Originally started as a pop-up during the pandemic, wife-and-husband duo Seleste Tan and Mogan Anthony’s now operate a brick-and-mortar pastry shop in the East Village called Lady Wong. Focused on traditional Southeast Asian flavors and ingredients, the spot consists of a range of baked goods from cakes and tarts to puddings and crepes. Highlights include Serimuka (a steamed pandan sugar custard cake); Kuih Angku (a red tortoise cake filled with mung bean, grated coconut, and peanuts); and Cassava Cake (baked and broiled cake made of yucca). Additionally, drop by the new outpost within the Urban Hawker food hall in Midtown.
Lysée
Sourcing inspiration from her Korean heritage, French culinary training, and the creative energy of her hometown of NYC, chef Eunji Lee (Jungsik) is behind the popular dessert destination that’s perfectly primed for both IG and the palate. Called Lysée, the boutique concept churns out edible art pastries shaped like teddy bears or corn, in addition to a range of delicately decorated cakes, cookies, and treats. For larger format orders, there’s boxes of Milk Chocolate Banana Cookies or the Lysée Cake Collection—which includes a Yuja Cake, Marble Cake, and Carrot Cake.
Patti Ann's Bakery
Connected to chef Greg Baxtrom’s Midwestern comfort classic restaurant, Patti Ann’s, is a charming bakery by the name of Patti Ann’s Bakery. Created in collaboration with pastry chef Alessandra Altieri Lopez (Bouchon, Per Se), guests can stop by for nostalgic treats like Maple Crullers, Peanut Butter Blondies, Creme Fraiche Brownies, and more.
Smør Bakery
This past summer, the East Village became home to a second concept from the team behind the beloved Nordic-inspired eatery, Smør. Located just two doors down from its predecessor, which opened in 2019, Smør Bakery is run in partnership with co-owners and Denmark-natives Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard, as well as baking expert Rowan Gill (Bien Cuit, Leo). On the shelves of the 15-seat bakery, guests can choose from a variety of breads, croissants, desserts, donuts, and rotating seasonal offerings.