In New York City, we’re well acquainted with our resident crew of iconic bakery institutions, the likes of which include Breads Bakery, Levain Bakery, Magnolia Bakery, Dominique Ansel Bakery, Lady M, Milk Bar, The Good Batch, and Lee Lee’s Baked Goods—to name just a few.

But, recently, our sweet somethin’ cravings have been sparked by the city’s extra-aesthetic and imaginative bakery newcomers. With a fresh perspective on cakes, tarts, cookies, bread, and more, these spots are nothing short of immensely innovative. From cakes in the shape of corn and teddy bears to mini croissant cereal, find your next life-changing treat at the best bakeries that have recently dropped in NYC.

