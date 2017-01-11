The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $2.50 Pupusas From Bahia

For the uninitiated, the pupusa is a traditional Salvadoran dish that can be likened to a gordita or an arepa, depending on your region of culinary familiarity. They’re fully enclosed, stuffed, stone-ground masa tortillas that are griddled and served (preferably) with multiple pupusas piled on the plate. Two of Bahia’s are likely to fill you up, but that doesn’t mean you won’t want four, and at $2.50 a pop, there’s no reason not to order more. There are 10 varieties on offer here (you can try them all for just $25!), among them: cheese, refried beans with cheese, loroco (wild exotic flower) with cheese, and pork or chicken with cheese. But then there’s the revueltas -- the most filling, mother of all pupusas, with pork, refried beans, and of course, cheese.