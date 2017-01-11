The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: New York Bakery's $9 Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Welcome to Cheap Eats NYC, where every week, we'll be highlighting an incredible NYC meal for less than $10. Know of a great all-you-can eat Indian buffet, under-the-radar burger, or other cheap eat in the five boroughs? Let us know in the comments!
For the past 12 years, the tiny New York Bakery at 51 W 29th St. in NoMad has been serving up some of the best Mexican street food in Manhattan -- a somewhat unusual specialty for Korean-born operators Jwa Hoon Kim (aka “Harrison”) and his wife, Young Shin Han Kim, who handles the cooking. The couple started making Mexican fare, in addition to Korean dishes, to better cater to the large segment of Latinos who work in the neighborhood. Nowadays, everyone who works in the neighborhood comes in for tacos (especially the fish) and other daily specials, including the chicken mole (Thursdays and Fridays) and super-hot salsa de arbol (Tuesdays). But perhaps the best option on any given day is the chicken enchiladas verdes -- a generous helping of three tortillas stuffed with tender meat bathed in fiery green sauce, topped with avocado, lettuce, and tomato, and sprinkled with cotija cheese. Newbies may be shocked by the spice level, which far exceeds that of the typical Mexican fare in NYC and leaves your whole mouth tingling for the next half-hour. (Kim says it’s just jalapeño, but it must be a lot of jalapeño.)
Now for the bad news: Kim’s lease expired back in May, and he’s been operating on a month-to-month basis ever since, while developers seek permits to demolish the building and put up condos. And he has no immediate plan to open elsewhere. Last call could come as soon as next month.
In other words: If you're looking to try some of the city's spiciest, cheapest, and most satisfying enchiladas, you'd better act fast.
