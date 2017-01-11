The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Temple Canteen's $4.50 Dosas

If you've never had a dosa before, here's the abbreviated version: it's a buttery and crispy South Indian pancake made from fermented rice and beans that’s sometimes stuffed, and often served with a side of chutney and sambar (a lentil-based stew/dip). At Temple Canteen, the most popular (and most classic) one is the Masala Dosa, which comes filled with potato, onion masala, and various spices for just $4.50. A single dosa measures almost 2ft and could easily feed two people. The best way to eat it is with your hands, which allows for optimal dipping into the sambar.

There are a number of reasons the clientele here is a mix of locals and people who have ventured out to Flushing just for a pancake -- you don’t even have to drop $5 to get full, the volunteers who run the counter are crazy-knowledgeable and enthusiastic, and, most importantly, you can get a real taste of India, 8,000 miles away in Queens.