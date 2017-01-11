Food & Drink

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Temple Canteen's $4.50 Dosas

By Published On 09/23/2016 By Published On 09/23/2016
temple canteen dosas
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
More From Cheap Eats

related

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $8.50 Curry Goat Roti at Gloria's

related

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $2.50 Pupusas From Bahia

related

The Best Thing We Ate Under $10 This Week: Puebla de Los Angeles' $5 Tacos Placeros

related

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Manousheh's $6 Cocktail Manousheh

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Welcome to Cheap Eats NYC, where every week, we'll be highlighting an incredible NYC meal for less than $10. Know of a great all-you-can eat Indian buffet, under-the-radar burger, or other cheap eat in the five boroughs? Let us know in the comments! 

More From Cheap Eats

related

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $8.50 Curry Goat Roti at Gloria's

related

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $2.50 Pupusas From Bahia

related

The Best Thing We Ate Under $10 This Week: Puebla de Los Angeles' $5 Tacos Placeros

related

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Manousheh's $6 Cocktail Manousheh

On the outskirts of Flushing, away from the commotion and underground food malls that line Main St, you’ll notice an elaborate Hindu temple protruding between unassuming houses and apartments. It’s formally known as Ganesh Temple Canteen, but almost everyone calls it Temple Canteen. Once inside, you'll be directed by signs that tell you two very specific things: 1) Do not break any coconuts (there are no coconuts here), and 2) Follow the arrows downstairs. That’s where you’ll find a large, '70s-looking cafeteria that's outfitted with folding chairs and banquet tables. Besides being a place of worship, Temple Canteen is known for having the best dosas in New York.

If you've never had a dosa before, here's the abbreviated version: it's a buttery and crispy South Indian pancake made from fermented rice and beans that’s sometimes stuffed, and often served with a side of chutney and sambar (a lentil-based stew/dip). At Temple Canteen, the most popular (and most classic) one is the Masala Dosa, which comes filled with potato, onion masala, and various spices for just $4.50. A single dosa measures almost 2ft and could easily feed two people. The best way to eat it is with your hands, which allows for optimal dipping into the sambar.

There are a number of reasons the clientele here is a mix of locals and people who have ventured out to Flushing just for a pancake -- you don’t even have to drop $5 to get full, the volunteers who run the counter are crazy-knowledgeable and enthusiastic, and, most importantly, you can get a real taste of India, 8,000 miles away in Queens.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Alex Robinson is a Cities Editor at Thrillist. Follow his adventures to mountains and basements on Instagram.

1. Ganesh Temple Canteen 45-57 Bowne St, Flushing, NY 11355 (Queens)

Authentic, buttery dosas are waiting for you in the basement cafeteria of a Hindu temple in Flushing. Open to anyone, Ganesh Temple Canteen serves a full menu of vegetarian south Indian food that includes tiffin items like puri roti and deep-fried lentil donuts, rice dishes, and of course, the aforementioned dosas. Made from a thin dough of rice and lentils, the dosas are huge, flaky, and served with toppings like red chutney and green chiles.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Cheap Eats

related

READ MORE
The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Saigon Vietnamese Sandwich's $5.50 Banh Mi
Cheap Eats NYC

related

READ MORE
The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Arepera Guacuco's $7.50 Arepas
Cheap Eats NYC

related

READ MORE
The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Lahore Deli's $6.50 Chicken & Rice
Cheap Eats NYC

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like