The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Fresh Pond's $3 Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos
Welcome to Cheap Eats NYC, where every week, we'll be highlighting an incredible NYC meal for less than $10. Know of a great all-you-can eat Indian buffet, under-the-radar burger, or other cheap eat in the five boroughs? Let us know in the comments!

You're not going to Ridgewood’s Fresh Pond Mexican Restaurant & Coffee Shop for the ambiance, of which there is little to be found in its lime green walls and marsala ceiling, pre-made pastries lining the counter, and paper menu with approximately 500 items ranging from a cheeseburger "de luxe" to pozole. No, you’re here for the $3 al pastor tacos.

The first good sign is the double-stacked white corn tortilla base. The chopped pork is tender and the spice mix is smoky, with a cinnamon sweetness punching through to counter the deep savory flavors. The toppings are simple: diced white onion, avocado that’s more like a salsa verde than guacamole, and cilantro, with lime wedges and radish on the side. Each taco is presented individually cradled in wax paper, the back pinched to be perfectly handheld, the insides puckering.

Though there are more convincing Mexican restaurants in the area (and Bushwick, a neighborhood densely packed with subversive, hole-in-the-wall Mexican spots, is down the street), the utter unpretentiousness of this place makes the standout Mexican food all the more surprising. You can get your restaurant-quality tortas and huaraches and quesadillas (or literally whatever), served with the same kind of friendly and familiar demeanor you get when you order a late-night sandwich from your bodega. Unless the dudes behind your bodega counter are mean, and in that case, I guess it's time to move to Ridgewood.

Leanne Butkovic is the meanest person on her block and a Cities Editor at Thrillist. Tweet her your favorite tacos: @leanbutk.

1. Fresh Pond Mexican Restaurant 67-22 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Fresh Pond Mexican is nothing to look at -- it's named after the Ridgewood street it resides on, and its outdoor facade is plastered with weathered photos of its dishes à la Chinese take-out shops. None of that matters though, because you're here for the tacos, made traditionally with double-stacked white corn tortillas, tender chopped pork, and a spice mix that cuts through the savory meat. Each taco is topped with avocado and diced onion, and thanks to Fresh Pond's freakishly low price point, you can order three or four and still consider your whole meal a steal.

