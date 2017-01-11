The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $8.50 Curry Goat Roti at Gloria's

For the uninitiated, roti is a popular Trinidadian dish with a distinctly Indian flare. It gets its name from the eponymous South Asian flatbread that’s used as the vehicle for these heaps of curry. Unlike naan, roti is thin and crepe-like; dhalpuri roti tends to be on the dense side because of its layer of mashed yellow split peas inside. At Gloria’s, it comes as a football-sized burrito filled with big bites of spiced potatoes, whole chickpeas, and usually a curried meat of some kind, all swaddled in a huge piece of dhalpuri roti.

The curry goat roti ($8.50) is one of the most popular flavors on the menu (his holiness Anthony Bourdain even gave it a try during his visit with the TV show No Reservations). The succulent goat is cooked in a spice-packed turmeric-forward curry that clings to the chunks of meat. It’s just saucy enough to ensure the potato and chickpea filling is never dry. That’s not to say that this roti in particular is not messy, because it is... especially when you add the tangy tamarind sauce -- and, if you’re feeling up to a challenge, the vinegary, vaguely fruity, so-spicy-it’s-orange hot sauce.