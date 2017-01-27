The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $4.50 Chopped Cheese From Hajji's

The sandwich -- often described as New York’s answer to the Philly cheesesteak -- is stacked with griddled and chopped ground beef and melted American cheese, then topped with peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo on a pressed hero.

The chopped cheese has allegedly been around since the ‘90s, but it’s only recently started to gain popularity outside of Harlem and The Bronx. Last year, First We Feast conducted an in-depth dive into the sandwich and its roots, and the Bodega Boys sung its praises on their podcast and Twitter feed. It even got the upscale treatment -- at April Bloomfield’s White Gold Butchers and Whole Foods (much to the dismay of bodega-loyal New Yorkers). Hajji’s chopped cheese in particular has been referenced in rap lyrics, and by the The New York Times, which also noted the bodega’s conscious efforts to establish itself as the sandwich’s creator.