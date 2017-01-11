The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Baba's Pierogies' $8.50 Mac & Cheese Pierogies

On a quiet corner of Gowanus (far enough from the canal to dodge the smell), sits Baba's Pierogies. On weekends, the restaurant's inviting light-wood tables are always packed with young kids and hungover adults alike, both groups stuffing their faces with a steady stream of handmade pierogies. While all eight filling options on the menu are worth trying -- including the potato and jalapeño varieties -- the obvious winner is the macaroni and cheese-stuffed dumplings.

Baba's doesn't skimp on the filling, and each order comes with five pierogies (for just $8.50) brimming with what is essentially a grown-up version of everyone's favorite Kraft Dinner. I’d probably eat several bowls of the pasta -- made stovetop style with plenty of American -- on its own, but the doughy pockets it sits inside adds a whole other level to eating it. Think of the pierogies as a vessel for even quicker mac & cheese consumption. Sure, you can get your order boiled and they will be good, but these pierogies were meant to be eaten fried. The pan frying gives the skin a crispy texture that perfectly counterbalances the creamy mac & cheese; it’s like the best parts of baked mac & cheese without the mess of bread crumbs.