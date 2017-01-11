The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Onderdonk & Son's $7 Burger

There are plenty of great places to get a cheap sandwich in Ridgewood, but there’s no better classic cheeseburger than the one served for just $7 at Onderdonk & Sons, a quiet, working-class bar on the corner of Onderdonk Ave and Menahan.

Onderdonk & Sons has all the elements that make Ridgewood an ideal neighborhood for those looking for a refuge from overpriced, cramped Manhattan bars and restaurants. On warm nights, you’ll find small groups of friends and regulars sitting on the narrow patio catching up over pints. Inside, the padded booths, comfortable chairs, and buzz of low conversation make the bar feel like a timeless neighborhood watering hole, welcoming even to newcomers. The high seats at the bar are always filled with a healthy mix of older barflies, the young and bearded, and a surprising number of people reading -- and not on their phones.