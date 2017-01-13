The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $4.75 Filipino Tacos From Swell Dive

It’s never been particularly easy for New Yorkers to find Filipino food outside of Woodside, Queens (aka Little Manila), but the Southeast Asian cuisine is finally creeping onto the mainstream culinary scene -- that includes Swell Dive in Bed-Stuy, where Filipino meets Tex-Mex in the form of culture-crossing tacos.

Like a tiny beach house squeezed onto Bedford Ave, Swell Dive sports distressed wooden booths of faded pastels, a mural of palm leaves, and surfing videos projected onto the back wall. Use the bathroom and you’ll find fake jellyfish floating in a small aquarium. While the surf-shack decor is decidedly mellow, the tacos are far from it, with pairings inspired by the owners’ hometowns of Quezon City and Austin, such as smoked pork sisig with jalapeño ranch slaw. Step up to the 10-seat bar and order the two best: charred beef and grilled fish.