The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: $9 BBQ Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich From Toad Style

Welcome to Cheap Eats NYC, where every week, we'll be highlighting an incredible NYC meal for less than $10. Know of a great all-you-can-eat Indian buffet, under-the-radar burger, or other cheap eat in the five boroughs? Let us know in the comments!
Even in the era of by CHLOE. and can’t-believe-it’s-not-meat burgers at restaurants like Nishi and Superiority Burger, vegan menus still get stigmatized as being all leaves and steamed veggies. Toad Style, a 14-seater in Bed-Stuy, fights against that reputation by frying, marinating, and smoking its ingredients to recreate the flavor of meat-heavy classics without using any animal-based ingredients -- that includes a jackfruit sandwich that’s as savory as anything at a typical barbecue restaurant.
A tropical fruit in the fig family, jackfruit is starchy and full of fiber. At Toad Style, it gets shredded (just like pulled pork) and smoked for an hour over hickory wood, making it extra tender. It’s then coated in a sweet and smoky house-made barbecue sauce and piled into a big puffy bun. Although it doesn’t have the exact texture of meat, the jackfruit is able to deliver all the smoky flavors of a barbecue sandwich. A layer of slightly sweet pickles and grilled cabbage slaw round out the $9 sandwich, which ends up so big and juicy that you’ll need at least eight napkins to clean up the mess.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Bed-Stuy's Toad Style would be notable enough in that it brought affordable, quick vegan food choices to an area lacking in them -- but on top of that, it's also Kung Fu-themed. Named for 1978 martial arts movie Five Deadly Venoms, in which fighting masters assume the style of a specific animal (ribbit), the 14-seat spot keeps things fun with themed posters and a backyard. No animal products are used, all the utensils are made of bamboo and paper products, and the menu makes you forgot you ever liked meat. There's vegan ricotta ravioli, mushroom-lentil burgers, and grilled cheese made with almonds. We love the Jackfruit Sandwich best, made with the tropical fig-like fruit that gets shredded like pulled pork and coated in sweet BBQ sauce on a squishy bun. Hop to it.