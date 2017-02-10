Food & Drink

The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: ViVi Bubble Tea's $3.50 Popcorn Chicken

popcorn chicken
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
Welcome to Cheap Eats NYC, where every week, we'll be highlighting an incredible NYC meal for less than $10. Know of a great all-you-can-eat Indian buffet, under-the-radar burger, or other cheap eat in the five boroughs? Let us know in the comments!

From the Upper West Side to the farthest stretches of Queens, New York City is overflowing with bubble tea. And while Chinatown is no exception, with the most concentrated number of shops serving the tapioca pearl-filled concoctions, one place stands out in particular (for something entirely different). The best item on the menu at ViVi Bubble Tea, an NYC-based chain with locations scattered throughout the states, is the Taiwanese-style popcorn chicken served inside a paper bag.

The popcorn chicken, which costs just $3.50 per order (cash only!), is fried fresh, creating a light, but perfectly crispy coating around the tender meat. While there are five different flavors to choose from, the standard pepper-salt is by far the best -- simple, but perfectly seasoned. If you’re looking for something slightly more kicked-up, the heavily spiced curry flavor takes the unassuming chicken to a new level. These flavors, along with spicy, garlic, and basil, come served in a paper bag with two wooden sticks, so you can easily eat the snack-sized portions on the go.

1. Vivi Bubble Tea 49 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013 (Chinatown)

This NYC mini-chain has shops across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Vivi Bubble Tea offers thirsty foodies bubble tea (of course) but less known is their menu of tasty and affordable Asian snacks and sides. Vivi's popcorn chicken is seriously tasty and tangy, and available for only $3.50. We recommend trying it and seeing if you can't have just one order.

