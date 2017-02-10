The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: ViVi Bubble Tea's $3.50 Popcorn Chicken

The popcorn chicken, which costs just $3.50 per order (cash only!), is fried fresh, creating a light, but perfectly crispy coating around the tender meat. While there are five different flavors to choose from, the standard pepper-salt is by far the best -- simple, but perfectly seasoned. If you’re looking for something slightly more kicked-up, the heavily spiced curry flavor takes the unassuming chicken to a new level. These flavors, along with spicy, garlic, and basil, come served in a paper bag with two wooden sticks, so you can easily eat the snack-sized portions on the go.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.