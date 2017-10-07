The Best Chinese Food in 29 Different NYC Neighborhoods

Bensonhurst Hand Pull Noodle & Dumpling House (address and info) As the name suggests, you can expect supremely fresh hand-pulled noodles at this Brooklyn spot, which is also known for it's incredibly low prices (everything on the menu is under $10). Get your noodles topped with everything from pork bone and lamb to beef tendon and spare rib for as low as $4, then add on eight steamed or fried dumplings for just $5.

Borough Park Lucky Eight (address and info) It's hard to miss the large fish tanks on display at this Brooklyn institution known for hefty entrees like the Pride of Lucky Eight with baby squid, abalone, dried scallions, and shiitake mushrooms. If you're looking for something that's not from the sea, there are plenty of other options as well, including crispy suckling pig on rice to sweet and sour chicken.

Carroll Gardens Chance (address and info) China + France = Chance. Get it? While this Smith St restaurant labels itself as French-Chinese fusion, the menu divides and conquers; so you’re just as likely to find perfectly moist peking duck as you are beautifully plated foie gras and rack of lamb. Don’t worry about choosing sides, though. The host, clad in black and French cuffs, will make you feel decidedly refined while housing down a mix of pan-fried, deep-fried, and steamed dumplings (and a grilled filet mignon).



Chelsea Grand Sichuan International (address and info) With more than 80 Americanized Chinese options, it’s no wonder this two-decade-old joint has raised a cult following. Expect plenty of affordable plates like super-spicy Dan Dan noodles blanketed in dried peppercorns, crabmeat and pork soup dumplings, and General Tso's chicken.

Chinatown Nom Wah Tea Parlor (address and info) There are hundreds of Chinese food restaurants in New York, but few have been slinging dumplings since Woodrow Wilson was president. The oldest dim sum parlor in the city, this Chinatown eatery kept its old-school charm with a vintage façade and old-school booths. Use a pencil to choose dishes like fried sesame balls with lotus paste and a pan-fried dumpling platter. Save room and head over to Joe’s Shanghai after, for some of the borough's best crab or pork-filled soup dumplings.

Civic Center Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles (address and info) The homemade tender wheat noodles at this no-frills spot are worth leaving your apartment for alone. It's all about customization here: Choose from normal, wide, or flat noodles; then, pick from 25+ types of soup (beef tripe, pork bone, oxtail, eel, to name a few).

Clinton Hill Kum Kau (address and info) Since the 1970s, this no-frills take-out spot has been doling out very generous portions of comforting American-Chinese favorites like battered salted shrimp and roast pork fried rice. Even better -- you can ask for your food without MSG (if you please).

Downtown Brooklyn Yaso Tangbao (address and info) It's mainly about the the xiao long bao (soup dumplings) at this Shanghainese-influenced restaurant, but once you've put in an order of those (go for the standard pork soup variety), don't overlook some of the heartier options, the pork mapo tofu and fried egg over rice.

Dyker Heights East Harbor Seafood Palace (address and info) You will wait forever on the weekends, but it’s worth it for what is absolutely the best dim sum in Brooklyn. Once inside, carts speed by, so be ready to make game-time decisions. Don’t leave without trying the fried bean curd skin vegetable rolls and flour dumplings stuffed with pork, peanuts, and mushroom.

East Village Vanessa’s Dumpling House (address and info) This Beijing street food-inspired hangout is still one of the cheapest options in the neighborhood. Chive-and-pork dumplings will set you back just $1.59 a pop and fan-favorites like the crispy sesame pancake sandwiches with pork, beef, or veggies all cost under $3. Han Dynasty, also in the EV, comes in a close second for neighborhood best with Szechuan-style apps and Dan Dan noodles that live up to their hype.



Elmhurst Uncle Zhou (address and info) Owner (and China native) Steven Zhou draws from his roots to serve up traditional Henan-style food at this Queens restaurant. In other words, prepare for things like the regional specialty da pan ji (or big tray of chicken), a stew-like dish with bone-in chunks and potatoes doused in a spicy red sauce, and yang rou shui jiao (or lamb dumplings), packed with sweet soup and served with house-made chili oil.



Flushing Fu Run (address and info) After eating your way through all the dumplings Flushing has to offer, go to Fu Run for something you can't find everywhere else -- a taste of northern Chinese delicacies from Dongbei. Opt for the famed Muslim lamb chop -- a rack of braised, battered, and deep-fried ribs coated in cumin, dried chilies, and black and white sesame seeds.

Forest Hills East Ocean Palace (address and info) This Queens Boulevard standby is home to some of the city's best dim sum and authentic Cantonese fare, including fried rice balls stuffed with crab meat and country-style salt-baked chicken. Your best bet here is to come with a big group of friends and order as much as you can.



Fort Hamilton Grand Sichuan House (address and info) The lengthy menu at this Fort Hamilton mainstay can look intimidating at first glance, but the move is to skip the American mainstays (sesame chicken, Kung Pao) and opt for something new like the beef tripe with spicy pepper sauce and jellyfish with scallion. The flaming Sichuan-style Dan Dan noodles are also a must-order, but proceed with caution: they're probably the hottest in the city.



Greenpoint Xi’an Famous Foods (address and info) Xi’an got its start in a Flushing food court before opening 10 locations throughout the city, including this one on Manhattan Ave. The chain is known for its spicy Western Chinese dishes, ranging from hand-pulled noodles (be sure to try the spicy cumin lamb, aka N1) to easy-to-transport burgers -- all for crazy reasonable prices.

Hell’s Kitchen Hakkasan (address and info) It may look more like a velvet-rope club than a Chinese restaurant, but the Cantonese chain, which has several locations worldwide including the Michelin-starred London flagship, offers plenty of Instagram-worthy plates like wok-fried lobster, roasted silver cod with Champagne and Chinese honey, stir-fry black pepper rib eye with merlot, and a truffle and roast duck bun.



Little Italy Shanghai Café (address and info) Prices tend to not exceed $13 at this neon-light lit Little Italy spot, so be prepared to order a lot. Start with some Shanghai-style dim sum, like the steamed tiny buns (aka soup dumplings), which have a dough thick enough to stay intact in the clumsiest of hands, before moving on to several kinds of noodle, rice, and casserole dishes.

Lower East Side Mission Chinese (address and info) After getting its start in SF, Danny Bowien's buzzy Chinese restaurant made its way to a tiny space on Orchard St, before closing and moving to a much more spacious venue on East Broadway. Helmed by executive chef Angela Dimayuga, this LES/Chinatown spot is known for its modern and inventive Chinese food, like Kung Pao Pastrami and cumin lamb ribs.

Meatpacking Buddakan (address and info) When you're looking to dress up your white carton takeout, head to Stephen Starr’s flashy Meatpacking restaurant, where you'll be greeted by oak-covered walls, chandeliers, European tapestries, a grand staircase, and banquet-like tables. The food here is equally frilly, with options like lobster fried rice, chili rock shrimp, and General Tso's dumplings.

Midtown East Peking Duck House (address and info) It may not be the OG, but the Midtown offshoot of Peking Duck House is just as worthy of the restaurant's bold name. Dressed-up waiters bring the whole made-for-sharing shebang to your table, slice it before your eyes, and let you fold the succulent meat into house-made pancakes.

Midtown West Szechuan Gourmet (address and info) With off-beat (and affordable) options you can't find at every other Chinese spot in the city -- like Camphor tea-smoked duck -- it’s worth braving the Midtown lunch madness for Szechuan Gourmet. Other musts include spicy prawns with asparagus and chili minced pork with Dan Dan noodles.



New Springville Jade Island (address and info) You could stick to Chinatown or Flushing, but then you’d never experience unexpected gems like this Tiki bar-slash-Chinese joint out in Staten Island. While it might not have the ideal real estate (it takes a ferry and long bus ride just to get there), it does have Anthony Bourdain’s seal of approval (he called it “untouched by time and unsullied by irony” on No Reservations).



Sunset Park Pacificana (address and info) With more than 100 menu options, there’s something for everyone at this spacious Cantonese restaurant -- even those who have a palette for things like the Hong Kong-style duck tongue, sea cucumber and fish maw, and cold marinated chicken feet with jelly fish. If you prefer to have your crispy pork tripe in front of your Netflix queue, takeout is also available.

Tribeca Macao Trading Co. (address and info) The folks behind Employees Only prove they're good at more than just cocktails at this Chinese-meets-Portuguese spot, which boasts a menu full of things like Macanese lobster noodles with a chili beurre blanc and African chicken with piri piri, ginger sesame slaw, and peanut curry sauce. Obviously, the drinks aren't overlooked here either, and special attention should be paid to the Drunken Dragon’s Milk (green tea vodka mixed with coconut puree, Thai basil, and Macao five-spice bitters).



Two Bridges Wo Hop (address and info) Established in 1938, this hidden Cantonese gem -- which is open until 7am! -- offers plenty of the usual stalwarts (egg drop soup, sesame chicken, chow mein) but the best move is to opt for the chicken with oyster sauce and fried pork chops with salt and pepper, which feed late-night hunger like nothing else.



Upper East Side Chef Ho’s Peking Duck Grill (address and info) Peking Duck House isn't the only place to fill your bird craving in NYC. The duck here is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and can be ordered in either a whole or half portion, which comes with cucumbers, scallions, and Chinese pancakes. If fowl’s not your thing, Ho’s pan-seared beef is equally good.

Upper West Side Shun Lee West (address and info) Things are certainly dressed up here (namely, the waitstaff and decor) but there's a reason UWS residents have been flocking here for Sunday night dinner since 1981 -- a wide variety of regional Chinese dishes, from flavorful Cantonese wonton soup, to rack of lamb Szechuan-style, to Chicken With Three Different Nuts.

West Village RedFarm (address and info) The claim to fame at this West Village restaurant is the Katz’s (yes, as in that Katz’s) pastrami egg rolls, but the steamed lobster, pan fried beef wonton cakes, and bacon-laced fried rice are equally satisfying. Rustic communal tables and red gingham seats make for a fun, social vibe, so be sure to dine in for the ultimate experience. This is also a two-for-one: Located right downstairs is Decoy, from the same team, offering bird-focused eats like succulent peking duck and a duck & kimchee flatbread sandwich.

