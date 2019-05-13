The 5 Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in NYC This Week

Recommended Video Fork Yeah Break Into These Next-Level Cream Puffs

Chip Astoria, Queens Chip’s cookie offerings -- each as big as your fist and stuffed with gooey fillings -- change daily, but chocolate chip is almost always on the menu. Flavors like Funfetti and Ruby Matcha are clearly Instagram-bait, but they really do taste as good as they look. The classic chocolate chip cookie is golden on the outside and, when you break it open, manages to maintain a cookie-dough-like consistency inside. It’s dense, super-sweet, and best served on your couch after a twenty second spin in the microwave.

Maman Multiple Locations This New York mini-chain with six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn mixes its dark chocolate chips with crunchy walnuts, macadamias, and almonds. The resulting cookies have the sort of deep caramelization and almost-burnt edges that call to you from the pastry case when you really just meant to get a 3 o’clock coffee. They’re big enough for sharing, but not so big that you can’t polish one off all by yourself while walking back to the office. Not for nothing -- Oprah named these cookies one of her Favorite Things. Don’t disrespect Oprah. Eat a chocolate chip cookie.

Seven Grams Caffe Chelsea With tahini instead of eggs and olive oil swapped for butter, these vegan cookies are every bit as luscious as their lacto-ovo counterparts. Although they’re crispy on the outside, they’ve been slightly underbaked to leave a chewy center. (You can recreate this effect at home by baking your cookies in an extra-hot oven for a short period of time). Dip them in some almond or oat milk for a vegan reimagining of the milk-and-cookies experience.

L'imprimerie Bushwick If you come down on the crispy side of the crispy vs. chewy debate, L’imprimerie’s sea-salt-sprinkled chocolate chip cookie will satisfy. Reasonably sized (both in width and in diameter), the cookies are baked flattish, leaving crispy edges that give way to a soft core. The giant chunks of extra-dark chocolate are just a little bitter; order it with a coffee if you want to eat your chocolate chip cookie like the goddamn grownup that you are.