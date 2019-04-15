The 5 Best Chocolates in NYC This Week

Recommended Video Eat $1,000 Pizza Slice: Worth It?

Li-Lac Chocolates Multiple locations First opened at 120 Greenwich Street in 1923, Li-Lac is New York’s oldest chocolate shop. In the nearly 100 years it’s been serving up classic chocolates, it’s grown to five locations. My favorite is the oversized shop in Industry City; the schlep is more than worth the chance to gawk at the chocolatiers through gigantic windows. (Plus, that incredible smell!) If you really want to go big for Easter, Li-Lac’s $295 solid chocolate Easter egg weighs sixteen pounds, serves 125 people, and under no circumstances will be referred to here as “egg-stra.”

Stick With Me Sweets | Evan Sung

Stick With Me Sweets Nolita These bonbons -- as shiny as sea glass and spectacularly packaged -- make for an especially artsy Easter basket. Lucky for us, they taste as good as they look. Best-selling flavors include the Kalamansi Meringue Pie -- filled with a sour Southeast Asian citrus -- and the New York, New York, featuring chocolate-covered pretzels in a peanut butter praline and topped with sea-salted caramel. For Easter, they’re offering milk and dark chocolate eggs filled with cereal, malt balls, and chocolate pearls -- all with their signature shiny finish.

See's Candies Multiple locations See’s might be synonymous with San Francisco, but we’ve been #blessed with three locations right here in New York City: Inside Macy’s, at the Hudson News in Grand Central, and on West 8th Street. Its assorted boxes of chocolate, wrapped in seasonal Easter paper or charming white packaging, score a zillion points higher on the “I Care About You” scale than a box of Russell Stovers. Even better: Pack a custom box with all your partner’s favorite flavors to prove you listen when they talk.

ROYCE' Multiple locations This confectionary, which started on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, has a flagship shop on Madison Avenue. Try the Nama -- a creamy, singular sweet halfway to custard -- in “Bitter” dark chocolate and Hennessy, the “Au Lait” milk chocolate and cream, or the famous “Maccha,” flavored with white chocolate, green tea, and cherry brandy. For a cool $99, ROYCE’ offers a beautiful box of six Nama flavors gift-wrapped to perfection: A ready-made Easter basket that’ll knock any bunny’s (sorry, couldn’t resist that one) tail off.