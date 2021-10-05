The 14 Best Filipino Restaurants in NYC

Filipino food encompasses a wide range of dishes, flavors, and cooking styles that are well represented in NYC. In Woodside, you’ll find family-owned restaurants serving traditional Filipino fare, grocery stores, and bakeries along a stretch of Roosevelt Avenue known as Little Manila. And in Manhattan and Brooklyn, diners can choose from contemporary spots with updated takes on classics.

The cuisine of the Philippines today is the product of a variety of influences throughout the country’s history, from agricultural trading with China and India to colonization by Spain and the United States. But whether your preference is spicy, sizzling sisig, or a bright purple stack of ube pancakes, there’s something for everyone, and Filipinos are all about making sure everyone is fed—“Kain na” (meaning “eat now”) is a common phrase you’ll hear at any Filipino gathering where there’s food involved.

In honor of Filipino American History Month (October), we’re taking a closer look at some of the best Filipino eats the city has to offer.