14 Essential Food Halls to Visit in NYC

In case you’ve missed the reignited city-wide buzz, across the boroughs there’s been a noticeable influx of food halls. And we’re not talking about the nostalgic suburban shopping mall food courts of our childhood hometowns. These culinary playgrounds are a mecca for talents ranging from seasoned chefs expanding their repertoires to innovative new concepts making their debuts.

The sky’s the limit when there’s counter service omakase, artfully crafted crêpe cakes, and piping hot fried chicken being served up all under the same roof. Whether it’s OGs like Chelsea Market to newcomers like Citizens NY and Urbanspace, there’s a food hall (and stall) for just about everyone these days.

So, let’s agree that there’s a beauty to not knowing what you’re in the mood for. It’s time to revel in the unknown and set out on a food discovery mission with our top picks for buzziest food halls in NYC. And look out for a bunch more in the works for fall and beyond including one from the James Beard Foundation.