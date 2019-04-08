The 5 Best Grilled Cheeses in NYC This Week

Recommended Video Fork Yeah This Restaurant Serves A Rainbow of Indian Wraps

Rahi Greenwich Village Although Indian might not be your go-to for grilled cheese, Rahi will change your mind. Its Chili Cheese Toast is an open-faced reimagining of the classic comfort food, made with Amul cheese (the flavorful Indian version of the heavily processed and magically meltable Velveeta) and toasted slices of sweet-ish, buttery white milk bread. A quick stint in the broiler and a topping of onions and green chilies give the dish a spicy, smoky kick.

Astoria Bier & Cheese Astoria The craft beer experts at Astoria Bier & Cheese offer lots of grilled choices to pair with their brews, and the French Toast Grilled Cheese is the one to beat. Made with french toast, maple syrup, and a filling of Gruyère and salty pork rillettes, it brings the sweet-and-savory combo of tomato soup and grilled cheese to its logical conclusion. If you just can’t take that much sugar, try the Carlito’s Way -- with chorizo and honey-habanero spread -- which falls closer on this side of savory.

Pilar Cuban Eatery Clinton Hill At Pilar, sharp cheddar and nutty Gruyère are layered with sweet plantains for a Cuban take on the humble grilled cheese. With slices of multigrain bread and a spread of house-made espresso mustard, the overall effect is complex, textured, and like no grilled cheese you’ve had before. You can order the sandwich with a side salad, but why stop now? Choose a side of plantain chips, instead, and go for the classic grilled cheese-and-chips experience.

Noorman's Kil Williamsburg Want a grilled cheese, but also want to get wasted? Noorman’s Kil pairs a gigantic whiskey list with seven different types of grilled cheese. Choose from hot honey, Gruyère, cheddar, and bacon; apricot jam, honey, thyme, and chrevre; brie, mushrooms, onions, and rosemary; or a host of others, all on fresh-baked Orwasher’s Bakery bread. The bar’s open until 4am, so if you start drinking early enough you might just have time to try all seven.

