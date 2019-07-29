The 5 Best Ice Cream Sandwiches in NYC This Week

Recommended Video Eat Timothy DeLaGhetto and David So's Tips on Surviving Food Festivals

Peter Pan Donuts Greenpoint A pastry with a hole in the middle might not be the obvious choice for a meltable sandwich base, but just think of it as a sweet, fried, glazed bagel and it works (if you eat quickly). Pick your donut (chocolate cake or red velvet are pro picks), watch it get sliced on the bagel guillotine, and dressed with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Jacques Torres Dumbo & Grand Central Leave it to Mr. Chocolate to ace his rendition of the classic chipwich. Pastry Chef and chocolate expert Jacques Torres and his team dole out the best version in town built on homemade chocolate chunk cookies, soft and gooey in all the right spots, with a scoop of rich homemade ice cream (your choice of flavor, but chocolate is never a mistake). The flat, palm sized cookies, just crisp enough on the edges, offer the ideal surface for a proper ice cream to double cookie ratio.

Russ & Daughters Lower East Side This annual summer special is comprised of two circular chocolate babka wedges, hugging a generous scoop of homemade babka infused ice cream. Wrapped in the centenarian appetizing shop’s signature wax paper, this portable dessert softens quickly, a plus for the ice-cream soaked babka, but grab a few extra napkins.

Levain Upper East Side This summer’s new secret menu item that everybody knows about (yay Instagram!) is Levain’s over-the-top but totally perfect massive cookie sandwich. Before you get too excited about shoving a pound of cookie in your mouth, know that the standard six-ounce chocolate chip or dark chocolate cookie is split in half, and a scoop of Ample Hills vanilla ice cream is pressed in between.