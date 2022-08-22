Where to Eat Lobster Rolls in NYC Right Now
From classic styles to newer vegan options, discover your favorite by trying them all.
Whether you prefer your pillowy bun with mayo-smothered meat (aka Maine style) or consider yourself an unwavering Connecticut-style enthusiast with butter, we can at least find mutual ground in the mere fact that for East Coasters, lobster rolls are the sandwich of summer.
As you continue to savor the warm weather with show-stopping seafood towers, beach days, and poolside hangs, be sure to add lobster rolls to your August dining goals. From all of the tried-and-true classics at iconic eateries to innovative vegan offerings at plant-based hotspots, here’s where to eat the best lobster rolls in NYC right now.
Aunts et Uncles
The pescetarians can’t have all the fun. At Aunts et Uncles, a Caribbean-inspired vegan hotspot and small independent retail space in Flatbush, they’ve created a plant-based “lobster” roll that captures the creamy texture and sweet, delicate flavor of the shellfish sandwich but with a heart of palms and vegan mayo mixture of its own. It’s soaked in kelp and nori overnight to give it a taste of the sea, and then doused in mayo, fresh dill, and loaded onto a pretzel bun.
Brooklyn Crab
While Brooklyn Crab doesn’t have a lobster roll currently (you can occasionally catch it on special), its take on the trend comes in the form of its staple Crab Roll. The menu includes two iterations: the Blue Roll, which is loaded with lump and jumbo lump crab meat, Old Bay mayo, and a sprinkle of chives on a split bun, while the Snow Crab Roll features chilled, hand-picked fresh meat served with the same Old Bay seasoning. Think of it as the sibling to your beloved lobster roll.
The Fulton
Enjoy waterfront views while you scarf down The Fulton’s Maine roll. The upscale Pier 17 destination from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten stuffs its buttery potato bun with celery, gem lettuce, and massive, unchopped hunks of whole claw meat that’s finished with salt, black pepper, and Tabasco for an added kick. The South Street Seaport favorite pairs its sandwich with homemade potato chips for a crunch on the side.
Grand Banks
It wouldn’t be a lobster roll roundup without the inclusion of at least one boat-slash-restaurant establishment. At Grand Banks, the historic fishing boat is docked on the Hudson River and serves up a menu of oysters, rosé, and you guessed it, lobster rolls. The seasonally-open eatery has perfected its recipe with a lobster salad mixture of creamy tarragon mayo, chopped celery, and pickled cucumbers. As for the main event, aka the lobster, it's a combo of mostly claw and knuckle meat. The fries are a bonus.
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.
Lobster Joint’s friendly neighborhood competition, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co., sits at 114 Nassau and boasts a sprawling, seafood-centric menu. At the pinnacle of that lineup is the restaurant’s sought-after lobster roll, which is heaped with claw and knuckle meat, tossed in a touch of mayo, minced celery, lemon juice, and tarragon. It’s served on a buttery, lightly toasted bun. It’s fresh in flavor, generous in size, and won’t break the bank. If you’re closer to Midtown Manhattan, head to their outpost at The Hugh food hall instead.
Lobster Joint
Brooklyn’s nautical-style shack, Lobster Joint, has become a fan-favorite amongst locals for its cozy backyard space and impressive seafood lineup. The Greenpoint staple isn’t choosing favorites either. You can order the Maine-centric New England Lobster Roll with mayo, celery, and tarragon, or go with the Connecticut Lobster Roll. The latter’s meat is poached in warm butter and garnished with a sprinkle of chives for a simpler, but equally indulgent summer sandwich. The menu also includes a twist on the trend with the Mexican Lobster Roll, Lobster Club Roll, and BLT Lobster Roll.
Lure Fishbar
Lure Fishbar caters to a spendy crowd, but the price tag isn’t without justification. The seafood-centric space differentiates itself to its counterparts thanks to a diverse menu of sushi, fresh fish, pasta, steak, and more. The Classic Lobster Roll is compiled of exactly what you’d expect of a “classic roll.” The Mercer Hospitality Group restaurant tosses a heaping portion of lobster meat with mayo, a hint of lemon, and chives between a signature brioche bun.
Jeffrey's Grocery
The West Village has its fair share of seafood shops, but Jeffrey’s Grocery is a list topper for its generous sizing and ingredient makeup. The Maine-style roll is piled with lobster meat tossed in herb mayo, celery, chives, and a sprig or two of dill. While shellfish is the obvious main character in the equation, the restaurant’s brioche bun (sourced directly from Balthazar) gives it that extra oomph. It’s buttered and grilled for a toasty exterior, but soft, doughy inside that compliments the lobster.
Pearl Oyster Bar
This quaint Cornelia Street seafood bar in the West Village has become a fan-favorite neighborhood joint since opening decades back. Pearl Oyster Bar’s monstrous Maine-style lobster roll is generously packed with lucious, creamy lobster meat and thrown in a lemon-y mayo. It’s both classic and simple without skimping on flavor. Plus, it’s served with a massive mountain of shoestring French fries for good measure.
Red Hook Lobster Pound
Brooklyn favorite Red Hook Lobster Pound did not come to play. The local seafood shack includes four lobster roll varieties on its already-expansive menu: Connecticut (hot and buttery), Maine (cold and mayo doused), Tuscan (with basil vinaigrette), the BLT (I don’t think you need a breakdown for this one), and Fried (fried lobster with lobster caramel sauce and kewpie mayo). While you might join for the atmosphere—a sprawling beach-themed shop with picnic seating and nautical decor—it’s the luxurious lobster meat and diverse menu that will keep you coming back for more. Additional outposts include Urbanspace Vanderbilt, Smorgasburg, and Rockaway Beach.