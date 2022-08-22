Where to Eat Lobster Rolls in NYC Right Now

Whether you prefer your pillowy bun with mayo-smothered meat (aka Maine style) or consider yourself an unwavering Connecticut-style enthusiast with butter, we can at least find mutual ground in the mere fact that for East Coasters, lobster rolls are the sandwich of summer.

As you continue to savor the warm weather with show-stopping seafood towers, beach days, and poolside hangs, be sure to add lobster rolls to your August dining goals. From all of the tried-and-true classics at iconic eateries to innovative vegan offerings at plant-based hotspots, here’s where to eat the best lobster rolls in NYC right now.