Williamsburg Is a Destination for Regional Mexican Fare in Brooklyn

With new regional representation and concepts ranging from fast-casual to fine dining, NYC’s Mexican food scene has greatly expanded over the past few years—and few neighborhoods have seen that expansion more than Williamsburg.

Dozens of tried-and-true taquerias have called Brooklyn home for decades and buzzy new Mexican restaurants also draw folks to the borough, but Williamsburg’s Mexican food landscape has expanded over the past few years to include some of the city’s best hand-pressed masa, Mexico City-inspired mezcal-sipping spots, and taco trucks drawing lines that stretch down the block. So from family-run favorites like De Mole to neighborhood outposts of NYC chainlets like Tacombi, here’s our list of all the best places to get Mexican food in Williamsburg.