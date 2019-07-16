The 5 Best Milkshakes in NYC This Week

Cones may be the preferred vehicle of ice cream consumption this summer, as the #coneonly movement gains traction, aiming to lessen the environmental impact of eating frozen treats. But sometimes the best way to enjoy a scoop is to sip it, and when you’re craving a milkshake, there’s no going back. Grab your stainless steel reusable straw and cool off with one (or all five) of NYC’s top milkshakes.
Davey’s Ice Cream
East Village. Greenpoint & Williamsburg
Dessert enthusiasts won’t make it past Davey’s pie milkshake sections. Ambitious mashups combine French vanilla ice cream with your choice of peanut butter pie or a seasonal offering, along with a swirl of gooey chocolate sauce. Sub in the “chocolate chocolate” flavor with peanut butter pie for the ultimate indulgence that puts frozen Reese’s cups to shame.
Milk Bar
Multiple locations
Leave it to dessert queen Christina Tosi to blend a milkshake to worthy of its own crown. For those who prefer a somewhat subtle sweetness, the Strawberry and Corn Milkquake is perfect -- melding the strawberries’ natural sugar with soft corn cookies and Cereal Milk™ soft serve. It’s a savory strawberry and cream shake, bursting with summer brightness.
Creamline
Chelsea
All-natural dairy from local Ronnybrook Farm is whipped into ice cream here, which is then married to more of that rich milk to create the ideal milkshake. You’re here for the Two Cookies & Cream, which is essentially a sippable version of the classic black and white cookie (though in this case it’s Oreos plus Nilla wafers) mixed with vanilla soft serve.
Shake Shack
Multiple locations
The Shack’s namesake item is indeed one of its best, and totally worth waiting in line for on a hot day -- though we have to recommend ordering through the app. Seasonal flavors prevent brain freeze fatigue: July’s is the straight-from-Japan black sesame shake, spinning savory black sesame seed paste with vanilla ice cream for a flavor combination not typically seen stateside, but pleasantly reminiscent of a sesame bagel with cream cheese.
Van Leeuwen
Multiple locations
Any scoop at this artisanal ice cream parlor can be ordered as a shake, but the money’s in the mint chip, which is cooling, refreshing and fantastically creamy with a few studs of chocolate. Pick up a pint your local bodega, (at $8 it’s competitively priced with the in-store shake), and whip up a few to share with friends at home.
