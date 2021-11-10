Mozzarella Sticks Are Getting a Major Glow-Up in NYC

From local pizza joints to Smorgasburg’s Big Mozz, there’s no shortage of spots to find mozzarella sticks in NYC—but lately, the indulgent dish is really having a moment.

And it’s not just that mozzarella sticks are surging in popularity—they’ve also gotten a glow-up. When chef Dan Kluger set out to open Penny Bridge, his third NYC restaurant, in Long Island City this August, mozzarella sticks were one of the first dishes he tested. The dish is a natural fit on his comfort food-focused menu because Kluger says: “it’s a classic, approachable appetizer that everyone is familiar with.” But his version is not your average mozz stick. “It can be done really well when you are using fresh ingredients,” he says, so his version starts with a blend of cheeses coated in Parmesan-panko crumbs and fried to crispy perfection before being plated with a smoky tomato sauce for dipping.

And he’s not alone in giving mozzarella sticks the star treatment. At Carne Mare—Andrew Carmellini’s upscale Italian steakhouse that opened in a shiny new Seaport space in June—the dish is dialed up several notches with the help of caviar served atop each stick. For Carmellini, the dish works alongside steakhouse classics salads coated with creamy dressing and rich steaks, but “it's the things you pepper the menu with that make it unique and interesting.”

So from classic versions that stick true to form to creative options that push the boundaries of this simple dish, here are all of the places you can enjoy glowed-up mozzarella sticks in NYC.